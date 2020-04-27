PS Plus May 2020: Have May’s titles just been Leaked? Reveal Date, Release date, Leak, Predictions & More

Surprise surprise, a leak has popped up ahead of Wednesday’s big reveal – for the third month straight!

PS Plus April games are still available to download for a few more days, and it’s safe to say that most people were pretty happy with last month’s titles.

But with April running near to the end, we’re looking ahead at what’s happening for PS Plus May 2020.

We’re going to cover the reveal and release date, our predictions, as well as some information on the alleged leak that just popped up.

Check it all out below!

May 2020’s Leaked Titles?

PS Plus’ free games for May 2020 appear to have leaked ahead of schedule… for the third month in a row!

YOU BE THE JUDGE: This leak has come from a pretty unreliable source, so chances are, it’s all a load of rubbish! But what if it’s not…

The unofficial leak was found on the ResetEra forums, where user ‘Adookah’ posted an alleged ad for next month’s PS Plus PS4 lineup.

As the user claims to have received the image ‘from a friend’, it’s not sure how legitimate this ‘leak’ is at this point.

If the latest reports are true, then Dying Light and Dark Souls: Remastered will join the service next month.

However, nothing has been officially confirmed so far, so do not take this as gospel ahead of Wednesday’s big reveal.

Reveal Date

Based on the pattern that we have seen in recent months, we are expecting to see May’s titles arrive on Wednesday 29 May.

HORIZON: Wouldn’t it be great if we saw this epic RPG in May’s free games selection

That is if these titles do not get leaked early for the third-month straight!

Release date

Expect to see the games release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which would be Tuesday 5 May.

This means that gamers will be able to download the game on the first Tuesday of May.

Our Predictions

So we just got an unbelievable rally game and an action-adventure shooter for April – this month we want to see something different!

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is incredible hunter-gatherer action adventure RPG that has drawn inspiration from Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but sets itself apart from these games in every aspect.

HUSH: You’ll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to get by.

The game has been widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ May list.

God of War

The God of War series is notorious for its elaborate storytelling and abundance of mythic-level fight scenes.

COME ALONG BOY: Kratos adventures with his son in the new award winning adventure

The reboot continued with this formula and gave us one of the greatest games of all time.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the next chapter of Kratos’ journey, with more Gods, Monsters and epic moments to experience!

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter in a franchise that needs no introduction.

STRAIGHT TO THE POINT: Those who may be new to the genre would be happy starting with this game

The last chapter, Street Fighter V would go down a storm if it was next on the PS Plus campaign.