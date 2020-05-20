PS Plus June 2020: When Can I Download? Reveal Date, Predictions, Deals, Discounts, Offers & More

We’re approaching the last week of June, so you’ll want to know when you can download the free lineup!

Last month’s PS Plus campaign was a bit of an odd-ball, as we had to wait a week longer than usual for May’s free games!

Without any official statements or updates, PS Plus members were left in the dark as we moved into the month of May.

We’re here to keep you in the loop for PS Plus June, providing you with the reveal date, when you will be able to download the lineup, as well as a bunch of other relevant details ahead of the release date.

When Can I Download June’s Lineup?

PS Plus‘ free titles are always revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

This pattern has stood the test of time, so we can expect June’s free titles to be revealed on Wednesday 27 May.

The PS4 games become available to download the following Tuesday, which will be 2 June.

Predictions

May’s free titles dialled back on the action somewhat, after we were provided with two excellent simulators.

HOW FITTING: One of our predictions for June is Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

However, it’s time to start thinking about June, and we have our three predictions in for what we want to see in PS Plus June.

Head over to the article for the predictions, or continue reading below for some excellent deals, discounts and offers ahead of the big reveal.

Deal of the Week

Listed on the PlayStation Store as ‘Deal of the Week‘ is Just Cause 4, which has been reduced by 75% to £8.74 for a limited time.

CHAOS: The more chaos that the player creates on government-owned property, the better

Widely considered as one of the great action-adventure RPG series, Just Cause 4 features an open world filled with snowy mountains, deserts, combat, missions and more!

The game takes place in Solis where the player assumes the role of the protagonist Rico Rodriguez.

The parkour and combat mechanics on display in this game are stunning, and you can now get a taste of them for under £10.

Head on over to the full article for more deals, including up to 15% off of a 12-Month PS Plus Subscription.