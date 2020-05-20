PS Plus June 2020: Reddit – Predictions, Deals, Discounts, Offers & More

The June 2020 subreddit has been filled with controversy and humour as always, but also some predictions.

In May, we had to wait a week longer than usual for our PS Plus titles, and it had the community in an uproar!

Now although we were provided with two excellent simulators in Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skyline, May’s free titles certainly dialled back on the action

We’ve already named our predictions for PS Plus June, but this article is dedicated to the Reddit community and their predictions.

There are some serious suggestions on the June 2020 prediction thread, and there are some that serve more of a comedic value.

Continue reading for all the details!

Reddit Predictions

PS Plus’s May campaign included 2 epic simulators to get stuck into, and although they are fantastic ambassadors for the genre, some Reddit users have started to poke fun at them.

ESCAPE FROM REALITY: Readers that are here for less comedic predictions should continue reading below

On the PS Plus June 2020 prediction thread, the most upvoted comments revolve around some jeering and good humour.

THROWBACK: Bethesda’s 2012 entry ‘Dishonored’ still has players raving about it!

On a more serious note, u/Stafax named ‘Dishonored Definitive Edition and The Order 1886’ as his predictions, and is currently the second most upvoted comment in the thread.

READ MORE: Our Predictions for PS Plus June

Dishonoured would especially be a treat to get stuck into during lockdown.

Continue reading below for some excellent deals, discounts and offers ahead of the big reveal.

15% off a 12-Month Membership

Gamers are usually charged £50 as standard by Sony for 12 months of access to the online network, and of course the monthly PS Plus free games.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: CDKeys is back with another incredible deal

However, CDKeys has reduced the price of the 12-Month membership, basically offering 2 months worth of free access to the PlayStation Network.

READ MORE: PS Plus June – Deals, Discounts and Offers

Head over to the full article for more deals, including the PlayStation Store’s ‘Deal fo the Week’.