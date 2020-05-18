PS Plus June 2020: Deals, Discounts & Offers – Deal of the Week, 12-Month Membership, Reveal Date, Release Date, Predictions & More

There are always great PlayStation deals on offer – you just need to know where to find them!

In recent months, PS Plus has really ramped up the quality of games being put on offer in the monthly campaigns.

In April we received Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0, and in May, we were provided with two excellent simulators.

PS Plus June is now just around the corner, and naturally, we’ve found some top deals to accompany the free titles.

Deals, Discounts & Offers

Deal of the Week

This PlayStation Store’s ‘Deal of the Week‘ goes to Just Cause 4, which has been reduced by 75% to £8.74.

CHAOS: The more chaos that the player creates on government-owned property, the better

Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure game where the player assumes the role of series protagonist Rico Rodriguez.

The game takes place in Solis, a large open world consisting of different biomes including snowy mountains and deserts.

The parkour and combat mechanics on display in this game are stunning, and you can now get a taste of them for under £10.

15% Off 12-Month Membership

Gamers are usually charged £50 as standard by Sony for 12 months of access to the online network, and of course the monthly PS Plus free games.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: CDKeys is back with another incredible deal

However, CDKeys has reduced the price of the 12-Month membership, basically offering 2 months worth of free access to the PlayStation Network.

Predictions

We got an unbelievable rally game and an action-adventure shooter in April – and May’s titles took a big step away from this.

DREAM ON: Is Borderlands: GOTY Edition an unrealistic request?

How will June’s titles shape up considering the lack of pattern?

Well, head over to our ‘Predictions‘ article to see what we’re expecting for June.

PS Plus‘ free titles are always revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

BARREN LAND: With the lockdown in full effect, PS Plus has become a big source of excitement for PS gamers

This pattern stood true for PS Plus May, so we can expect June’s free titles to be revealed on Wednesday 27 May.

The games will, therefore, release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which is 2 June 2020.