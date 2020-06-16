PS Plus July 2020 Reddit: Wishlist, Predictions, Deals, Reveal Date, Release Date & More
We’ve already named our predictions for July, but you should check out Reddit’s top requests too!
The PS Plus subreddit has been filled with controversy and humour as always, but also some predictions for the upcoming PS Plus July campaign.
As well as the community’s requests for the next line-up, we’ve included our own predictions and some great deals and discounts.
Continue below for all the details!
Reddit Predictions
Following the latest PS5 announcements, including some titles that have been confirmed for the next-gen console, the PS Plus subreddit has been an active page in recent weeks.
Following the announcement of Horizon: Forbidden West, one user has asked what the chances are of seeing Horizon Zero Dawn are.
It would be outstanding if we could follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, but we won’t hold our breath.
One of the most upvoted comments from last month’s thread revolved around some more gorey titles.
u/Stafax named Dishonored Definitive Edition and The Order 1886 as their predictions, and either of these two would be a treat to get stuck into during lockdown.
Our Predictions
PS Plus campaigns provide us with such a variety of games that we don’t know what to expect this July.
In recent months, we’ve seen titles ranging from the Uncharted series, all the way to Farming Simulator.
We usually see an indie game paired up with a forgotten blockbuster, so our predictions for the triple-A title are:
- The Last Of Us
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrafice
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Head on over to the Predictions article for the full breakdown of these titles.
Reveal Date
PS Plus has followed a relatively consistent pattern throughout 2020, so despite there being no official reveal date, we’ve already worked it out for you!
Typically, the games are revealed on the final Wednesday of each month, which takes us to Wednesday 24 June.
Release Date
The games that have been announced will release and become available to download the following Tuesday.
That makes Tuesday 30 June the official release date for the line-up, so you will be able to get a full month’s usage out of the titles!
