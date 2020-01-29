PS Plus free games: LAST CHANCE to get February 2020’s FREE games

PlayStation Plus members are so close to getting their hands on brand new free games, so there isn’t much time left to download this month’s titles.
Goat Simulator and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection are currently up for grabs right now for all PS Plus members until the end of January 2020 – so there’s still time!
Here’s a look in more detail at the pair of them.NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Goat Simulator
The title says it all really – The only aim of the game is to do as much damage to the open-world map as possible by flinging goats at it.
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Naughty Dog’s ground-breaking adventure has been rebuilt with shiny new graphics (not that the PS3 games were bad looking!) so you can follow Nathan Drake on his perilous journey across the globe.
If the PS Plus free games for January don’t live up to your hopes, don’t worry too much – February’s should be better.
Oh, and for you, Xbox fans, keep up-to-date with Games with Gold news right here.
How to claim free PlayStation games
So long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership, you will be able to download the free games from the PlayStation Store on your console.
If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for 12 months at a fee of £49.99 – this grants you access to the free games of January and the following 11 months, so what are you waiting for?
What other benefits do I get with PS Plus?
Did you know that PlayStation Plus membership also includes 1GB of cloud storage for game saves?
Additionally, other users who sign in to PSN to play games on your primary PS4 console will be able to play online multiplayer modes in those games.
Exclusive Access
Being a member of PlayStation Plus grants you early access to betas and demos and access to exclusive betas. So, if you want to get a taste of the newest games, Plus is for you.
Discounts
PlayStation Plus members are granted access to discounts to some the biggest games available on the PlayStation Network.
These discounts are totally worth it, and let you pick up games for a fraction of the original retail price. Just make sure you’ve got the storage!
READ MORE: PS4 January Sale 2020