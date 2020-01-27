PS Plus February 2020 Release Date: Which day will the free games arrive?

One of the biggest perks of PS Plus is the free games that Sony release every month.

Last month saw the entire Uncharted collection and Goat simulator made available for free download for all members – as you can imagine, this proved very popular (Uncharted, not Goat simulator…)

Now we’re approaching February, what day this week will the next wave of free games be announced?

February 2020 Free Games Announcement

February 2020’s free PS Plus games will be announced on Wednesday, 29th January.

How do we know this?

Well, Sony always make their latest free games available from the first Tuesday of the month, which in this case is February 4th.

In addition, the company always announces which free games are coming on the last Wednesday of each month – Wednesday 29th Jan this month.

Which free games can we expect?

As we’ve said, nothing has been confirmed yet, but there’s a few games we’d love to see become available through PS Plus.

Doom

Doom (2016) is top of gamers’ wishlists for PS Plus February

There’s one game that fans on the PS Plus Reddit want to see – Doom (2016).

With Doom Eternal launching the following month (March), it would be the perfect time to give fans yet to try out the stunning shooter a taste of the carnage to come.

One fan on the PS Plus Reddit wrote: “Doom will probably be on PS Plus 1 month before the new Doom comes out so ppl can get hyped about the game.”

Come on Sony, make it happen!

Dying Light

The infected streets of Harran are the setting for this iconic zombie-slaying adventure

With the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic game recently being pushed back, releasing the original game on PS plus would be a great way to get PlayStation players into the zombie parkour title.

Stunning graphics, brutal gameplay and an ingenious free-running control scheme makes Techland’s open-world masterpiece a must-have.

Darksiders

The unique graphical style of the game makes for an interesting play

The gory,action-adventure video game developed by Vigil Games takes inspiration from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, with the player taking on the role of the horseman, War.

With Darksiders Genesis out this month – it’s never been a better to introduce new players to the series!

God of War

Norway’s scenery is a refreshing change-up from the infected streets on show in Dying Light

The eighth instalment of the action-adventure game has stepped away from Greek mythology, with a setting in ancient Norway.

The story-driven, hack and slash PlayStation exclusive title, would possibly be the only game to top last month’s free copy of ‘Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection’.

