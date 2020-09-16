PS Plus Collection – Rival for Game Pass? Sony announce new service? Games, release date, price, news, & more
Is Sony bringing out a new gaming subscription service? The PS5 Showcase seems to say so.
The PS5 Showcase had everything, including a reveal date and news about the pricing of the PS5 family.
It also revealed the PS Plus Collection.
But what is it, and how does it work?
What is PS Plus Collection?
Details are rather thin right now, but it looks like Sony is creating a gaming subscription service to rival Game Pass, which Microsoft offers to Xbox players.
What it might contain is anyone’s guess but several PS4 games were flashed during the trailer.
It looks like it is a work-around for backwards compatibility, so that gamers can keep playing games they already own.
It looks like it could also be a direct rival to Game Pass and feature third-party titles as well as Sony exclusives.
Sony seem to have suggested that it will be included with PS Plus membership for those on PS5.
Games included in PS Plus Collection
Here is the list of games that will be included at launch on PS Plus Collection:
- God of War
- Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: Thief’s End
- InFamous: Second Son
- The Last Guardian
- Until Dawn
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Fallout 4
- Detroit: Become Human
- Battlefield 1
- Persona 5
- Bloodborne
- Monster Hunter World
- Final Fantasy XV
- Ratchet & Clank
- Mortal Kombat X
- Resident Evil 7
PS5 release date
Sony has taken the controversial step of having a staggered release date for the PS5.
Those in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea can get the PS5 from 12 November.
Those in the rest of the world, including Europe, will have to wait until 19 November.
PS5 price
The PS5 will be competitively priced at $499/£449 for the disc version, and $399/£359 for the digital-only.
That larger price is exactly the same as Microsoft is charging for the Xbox Series X.