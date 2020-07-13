[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PS Plus

PS Plus August 2020 Reddit: Predictions, Praise, Criticism, Cheap PS4 Games, July Line Up & More

We haven’t found any predictions just yet, but there are plenty of other discussions going on this month.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jul 13, 2020

 

PS PLUS August reddit god of war

Last month, PS Plus subscribers got an extra free game on top of the usual two, thanks to the 10th-anniversary celebrations that were going on.

We thought that the limited-edition line up was absolutely cracking, but now it’s time to find out what the rest of the community thought.

Contents hide
1 Reddit
1.1 Praise
1.2 Criticism
2 Release Date
3 July’s Line Up

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

Reddit

We’re back with out monthly deep dive on Reddit, ahead of PS Plus August’s big reveal.

reddit horizon zero dawn
INTO THE DARKNESS: Reddit can be a bit of a vortex, but the PS Plus discussion threat often has some great conversations going

Typically, we would take you through the most upvoted predictions on the PS Plus subreddit… but they haven’t been posted yet!

READ MORE: PS Plus August Deals, Discounts & Offers

Instead, we’ve seen an awful lot of praise and criticism of this month’s special edition line up.

We’ve taken highlights from the respective threads and put them all into one convenient space, so continue below for all the juicy bits.

Praise

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, Sony really pulled through with three incredibly strong titles from vastly different genres, rather than the usual two.

reddit ps
OPTIONS: We agree that the entire set of titles are “perfect ps+ games”

The games from July’s line up have widely gone down as a treat, with many taking to the PS Plus subreddit to word their joy.

Criticism

Erica was one of the three games provided in the last PS Plus line up.

reddit ps plus 1
SHORTER THAN EXPECTED: You can fly through Erica in an insanely short amount of time, according to this user

It is a feature-length cinematic experience which merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay.

However, various users have found that the game is relatively easy to skim through, if you’re taking the risk-free route that is.

For the best experience with this game, you’ll need to go for some of the riskier choices to explore other paths.

Release Date

Traditionally we see PS Plus revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

CAUGHT OUT: Last month we assumed it was business as usual, and we were very wrong…

Last month was a bit of an anomaly in terms of dates, but we’re expecting business as usual for August.

READ MORE: Latest PS Plus News

Using the pattern set by previous campaigns, Wednesday 29 July looks like the date that the PS Plus August line up will be revealed on.

This means that a fresh set of titles should release on Tuesday 4 August.

July’s Line Up

Rather than the usual two, PS Plus this July have access to three PS4 games this month – and you still have plenty of time to claim them!

nba2k
THE OFF-SEASON: Will the extended rest period affect the standard of the NBA when it returns?

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, Sony really pulled through with three incredibly strong titles from vastly different genres.

These titles were:

  • NBA 2K20
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  • Erica

READ MORE: PS Plus August – Cheap PS4 Games, Discounts & more

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon