PS Plus August 2020 Predictions: Crash, Spyro, Watch Dogs 2, Line Up, Release Date, Cheap Deals & More

Last month we three titles instead of two, but we’re not expecting the same treatment for August…

It’s that time of the month!

We’re back to deliver our predictions for which blockbuster titles could feature in the PS Plus August line up.

On top of our predictions, we’ve also included a bunch of valuable information and cheap deals to keep you going until the release date.

Predictions

Last month, we were close but no cigar!

CAUGHT OUT: We didn’t expect three titles to come out in July!

Instead of receiving The Last of Us or the original Hellblade game, we got:

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Erica

Sadly, we’re expecting August’s line-up to be composed of just the usual two games, but we won’t know until they are revealed.

READ MORE: Latest News ahead of PS Plus August

Our predictions for PS Plus August are as follows:

Crash Team Racing

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (winner of The Game Awards Best Sports/Racing Game 2019) is on our wishlist for August!

NITRO-FUELLED FUN: Roll on the childhood memories with this glorious remaster!

While this fully remastered experience won’t burn a hole in your pocket, netting it for free is a whole different story.

Watch Dogs 2

With the release date for Watch Dogs 3 still up in the air, now would be the perfect time for PlayStation gamers to get a real taste of the action.

BREXIT: The third game will be set in a futuristic, post-Brexit London

Developed in 2016, the second game went down an absolute treat, exploring new directions for the animal-inspired series.

See if you’ve got what it takes to become an expert hacker and join the resistance.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

You can pick up the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for just £22.99 on PS4.

A LITTLE WARM: You don’t want to get on Spryo’s bad side…

This edition includes stunning HD remasters of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage and Spyro Year of the Dragon!

This adds up to over 100 amazing levels of Spyro-inspired fun.

Traditionally we see the full PS Plus line up revealed on the last Wednesday of the month.

CAUGHT OUT: Last month, we couldn’t work out if it would be the same old story, or something different for the platform’s anniversary.

While last month was a bit of an anomaly in how the days lined up, we’re expecting business as usual for August.

READ MORE: PS Plus Cheap Deals, Discounts & Offers

Using the pattern set by previous campaigns, Wednesday 29 July looks like the date that the PS Plus August line up will be revealed on.

This means that the fresh set of titles to release on Tuesday 4 August.

PlayStation Store Cheap Deals

The PlayStation Store’s July Savings page is now live, meaning you can grab an incredible range of discounts.

CREAM OF THE CROP: WE’ve been treated to a great selection of titles in this sale

If you’ve been waiting for a time to pounce on some of the best rated PlayStation games, now is your chance.

We’ve seen God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey pop up, and that’s just the top line!

For more cheap deals, discounts and offers, head over to the article.

READ MORE: PS Plus August Deals, Discounts & Offers