PS Plus August 2020 Countdown: Confirmed Reveal Date, Free PS4 Games, Cheap Deals, Predictions & More

Two games will never be able to compare to July’s three, but there is some hope for PS Plus subscribers!

We’re hoping that last month’s 10 year anniversary celebrations do not cast a shadow over August’s line up, but we have no control over it.

That said, we’re expecting the number of games released to return to the usual two, so nobody knows what to expect.

Continue below for everything you’ll need ahead of the big reveal, as we kick off the countdown to PS Plus August.

Free PS4 Titles

Rather than the usual two, PS Plus July provided subscribers with access to three PS4 games!

THE OFF-SEASON: Will the extended rest period affect the standard of the NBA when it returns?

And the good news is there’s still plenty of time to claim them!

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, Sony pulled through with:

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Erica

This impressive variety of games will allow more players to get involved than ever before and will be free until 3 August.

PS Plus July Line Up

As we enter into the back end of July, there’s one thing on PS4 players minds… and it’s the PS Plus August line up!

CAUGHT OUT: Last month the reveal and release date were different, but rest assured that this was an outlier

Traditionally we see the full PS Plus line up revealed on the last Wednesday of the month.

While last month was a bit of an anomaly in how the days lined up, we’re expecting business as usual for August.

Wednesday 29 July looks like the date that the PS Plus August line up will be revealed.

July’s line up is going to expire on 3 August – right in time for a fresh set of titles to release on Tuesday 4 August.

We’re only anticipating two titles for next month, but Sony could always surprise us!

PS Store Deals, Discounts & Offers

The July Savings page on the PlayStation Store is absolutely rammed with impressive discounts on popular titles.

TOP TIER: How come we have been treated to such an OUTSTANDING selection of discounts?

God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have all had their prices slashed, so you really should make a move before it ends!

August Predictions

Last but not least, our predictions for PS Plus August are as follows:

Crash Team Racing

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (winner of The Game Awards Best Sports/Racing Game 2019) is on our wishlist for August!

NITRO-FUELLED FUN: Roll on the childhood memories with this glorious remaster!

While this fully remastered experience won’t burn a hole in your pocket, netting it for free is a whole different story.

Watch Dogs 2

With the release date for Watch Dogs 3 still up in the air, now would be the perfect time for PlayStation gamers to get a real taste of the action.

BREXIT: The third game will be set in a futuristic, post-Brexit London

Developed in 2016, the second game went down an absolute treat, exploring new directions for the animal-inspired series.

See if you’ve got what it takes to become an expert hacker and join the resistance.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

You can pick up the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for just £22.99 on PS4.

A LITTLE WARM: You don’t want to get on Spryo’s bad side…

This edition includes stunning HD remasters of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage and Spyro Year of the Dragon!

This adds up to over 100 amazing levels of Spyro-inspired fun.

