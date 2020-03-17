PS Plus April Countdown: Predictions, Free Games, Sale, Deals, Discounts, Release date & more

With the PS Plus reveal date for April’s free games looming, we are kicking off the countdown!

At the start of the month, PS Plus’ March titles were announced, including two epic games:

Shadow of the Colossus, and Sonic Forces.

Sony has set its standards high so far in 2020, with the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection made available in January and Bioshock: The Collection in February, so we were slightly let down by March’s free games.

We’re expecting big things for April though, especially now that most PS Plus users are in isolation thanks to Coronavirus’ spread.

Continue reading to find out more as we head into the PS Plus April countdown!

April 2020 Predictions

We failed to guess the PS4 free games for March, but that won’t stop us from wrongly predicting PS Plus’ free games for the rest of the year!

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Considered by many Assassin’s Creed fans as the best collection, the Ezio Collection would be an entry that single-handedly makes up for last month’s free games.

VENGEANCE: Avenge Ezio’s family across three different games from the series, taking players through renaissance-era Europe

The Ezio Collection includes the acclaimed single-player campaigns from Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood and Revelations.

In this collection, players will learn the way of the Assassins, getting vengeance for the betrayal of their family in settings ranging from 15th-century Renaissance Italy to 16th-century Constantinople.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is the hunter-gatherer game that could be compared to Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but it does enough to set itself apart from these games.

HUSH: You’ll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to survive.

The game was widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ April games list.

Deals & Discounts

There are a number of games currently listed at discounted rates on the PlayStation store.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS: There are over 100 titles currently on sale on the PlayStation website, so you ought to head over there now!

One of them is Marvel’s Spiderman: Game of the Year Edition, which you can save 25% on.

Another classic listed on their site is GTA V, which is being offered in three different bundles – the cheapest of which is listed at £28.

God of War and Rocket League are both sitting around the £12 mark, if you feel like picking up either of the iconic games.