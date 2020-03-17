Madden 20: MUT Free Agency missions, solo challenges, sets & more

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency missions, solo chall...

PS5 Specs Leak: Yet ANOTHER mysterious message, March Reveal Event, Rumours and more

PS5 Specs Leak: Yet ANOTHER mysterious message,...

Fortnite: Slurp Legends Bundle: Price, Release Date, Skins & More!

Fortnite: Slurp Legends Bundle: Price, Release ...

Madden 20 Free Agency: MUT promo – New masters, sets, & more

Madden 20 Free Agency: MUT promo – New ma...

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency promo masters confirmed – offensive & defensive master, release date, all cards & more

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency promo masters confir...

PS Plus April Countdown: Predictions, Free Games, Sale, Deals, Discounts, Release date & more

PS Plus April Countdown: Predictions, Free Game...

FIFA 21 Cover Star: Player predictions, online vote, Champions Edition, Ultimate Edition, latest news & more

FIFA 21 Cover Star: Player predictions, online ...

FIFA 21 Icons: FUT wishlist, card predictions, leaked Icons, latest news & more

FIFA 21 Icons: FUT wishlist, card predictions, ...

Doom Eternal Release Date: New Trailer, Gameplay, Campaign, Multiplayer, Battle Mode, Demons, Pre-Order & everything else you need to know

Doom Eternal Release Date: New Trailer, Gamepla...

Microsoft Flight Simulator: 7 Best Locations To Visit – Screenshots, Trailer, Every Airport & more

Microsoft Flight Simulator: 7 Best Locations To...

DOOM Eternal Review: A symphony of violence – combat, mechanics, campaign, verdict & more

DOOM Eternal Review: A symphony of violence ...

PlayStation 5: Reveal Event, Website Launched, Release Date, Price, Pre-order, Backwards compatibility & everything else there is to know

PlayStation 5: Reveal Event, Website Launched, ...

PlayStation 5 COUNTDOWN: System architecture, Specs, blog, updates, reveal, news, & more

PlayStation 5 COUNTDOWN: System architecture, S...

PS5: Games rumoured to be exclusive to Sony – Sequels, Latest news, Rumours & more

PS5: Games rumoured to be exclusive to Sony ...

FIFA 21 Xbox Series X: How will the next-gen console affect EA’s football title?

FIFA 21 Xbox Series X: How will the next-gen co...

PS5 5 vs Xbox Series X: Speed, Power, Affordability – What features can Sony borrow from Microsoft?

PS5 5 vs Xbox Series X: Speed, Power, Affordabi...

PS Plus

PS Plus April Countdown: Predictions, Free Games, Sale, Deals, Discounts, Release date & more

With the PS Plus reveal date for April’s free games looming, we are kicking off the countdown!

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 17, 2020
ps plus april countdown

At the start of the month, PS Plus’ March titles were announced, including two epic games:

Shadow of the Colossus, and Sonic Forces.

Sony has set its standards high so far in 2020, with the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection made available in January and Bioshock: The Collection in February, so we were slightly let down by March’s free games.

We’re expecting big things for April though, especially now that most PS Plus users are in isolation thanks to Coronavirus’ spread.

Continue reading to find out more as we head into the PS Plus April countdown!

NOW WATCH BELOW: What's going on in the world of mobile gaming?!
Contents hide
1 April 2020 Predictions
1.1 Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
1.2 Horizon Zero Dawn
2 Deals & Discounts

April 2020 Predictions

We failed to guess the PS4 free games for March, but that won’t stop us from wrongly predicting PS Plus’ free games for the rest of the year!

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Considered by many Assassin’s Creed fans as the best collection, the Ezio Collection would be an entry that single-handedly makes up for last month’s free games.

assassins creed ezio collection
VENGEANCE: Avenge Ezio’s family across three different games from the series, taking players through renaissance-era Europe

The Ezio Collection includes the acclaimed single-player campaigns from Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood and Revelations.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: release date, specs, designs, games, price & everything else you need to know

In this collection, players will learn the way of the Assassins, getting vengeance for the betrayal of their family in settings ranging from 15th-century Renaissance Italy to 16th-century Constantinople.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is the hunter-gatherer game that could be compared to Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but it does enough to set itself apart from these games.

horizon zero dawn
HUSH: You’ll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to survive.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Stadiums: Wishlist, predictions, & more

The game was widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ April games list.

Deals & Discounts

There are a number of games currently listed at discounted rates on the PlayStation store.

psn
THE CHOICE IS YOURS: There are over 100 titles currently on sale on the PlayStation website, so you ought to head over there now!

One of them is Marvel’s Spiderman: Game of the Year Edition, which you can save 25% on.

Another classic listed on their site is GTA V, which is being offered in three different bundles – the cheapest of which is listed at £28.

God of War and Rocket League are both sitting around the £12 mark, if you feel like picking up either of the iconic games.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.