PS Plus September 2020 Predictions: Modern Warfare, Marvel’s Spider-Man, NBA 2K20 and More!

With so many great releases coming up later this year, which titles will hit PS Plus in September?

PS Plus September is fast approaching, and we can’t wait to see which games will be on sale.

With the PS5 releasing later this year, Sony will likely want fans to get excited for the new console, by giving away some amazing games.

Here’s our top predictions for the PS Plus September 2020 lineup!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare has arguably become one of the greatest games in Call of Duty history.

GHOST – Have you played the new Season of Call of Duty?

The amazing Battle Royale “Warzone” released alongside this year’s title, turning Modern Warfare into a top tier game.

The next Call of Duty is releasing very soon (no confirmed release date), so we may see Modern Warfare hit PS Plus to build hype for the new title.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man released back in 2018 as an exclusive for the PS4 console.

MILES – We’ll also be getting the release of the brand-new Spider-Man game later this year!

Two years later, we’re getting the release of another Marvel game, Marvel Avengers.

We think Marvel’s Spider-Man will hit PS Plus in September to help promote the release of the new Avengers game.

NBA 2K20

NBA has a new game every year, meaning fans will move from game to game at each release.

BE THE BEST – Will you be playing 2K21 at launch?

The new NBA title is set to release on 4th September 2020.

Most hardcore NBA fans will move over to the new game on this date, meaning the player base will decline massively.

We may see the current title hit PS Plus to keep this player base strong until all players have transferred over to 2K21.

PS Plus September 2020 is expected to release on 2nd September.

