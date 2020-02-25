PS Plus March 2020: Free Games Predictions - Doom, Crash Bandicoot & other games we might see

PS Plus membership includes a whole of fantastic benefits, but the main aspect of the subscription is the free games made available to members every month.

Sony has set its standards high so far in 2020, with the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection made available in January, followed by Bioshock: The Collection this month.

What surprises could Sony have for us in March? Keep reading for our March 2020 free game predictions.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

There are only two Crash bundles available at the moment, and considering that Crash Team Racing only came out in June last year, we’re hoping for a free release of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

N. SANE NOSTALGIA: The N. Sane Trilogy is made up of the first three Crash games remastered

This game is a collection of remasters of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot Series, so get ready for some serious nostalgia!

Yakuza 0

Whereas previous games would politely sequester their silliness in optional side quests and minigames, Yakuza 0 openly teaches you a move in which you throw cash to distract thugs.

ENTER THE DRAGON: This comic prequel is the perfect entry point for any newcomer

The game features some of the series’ most amusing side quests to date, like tracking down a stolen copy of a newly released Dragon Quest analogue, or apprehending a pants thief.

Yakuza 0 has something for everyone, and the fact that it's a prequel makes it a great starting point for beginners to the series - especially with Yakuza 5 Remastered coming out this week.

Doom

One game that seemed to be on everyone’s wishlist last month was Doom (2016).

With Doom: Eternal launching in March, it would be the perfect time to give fans a taste of the stunning shooter and the carnage to come.

Doom (2016) is top of gamers’ wishlists for PS Plus February

One fan on the PS Plus Reddit wrote: “Doom will probably be on PS Plus 1 month before the new Doom comes out so ppl can get hyped about the game.”

That's all we have for now, but make sure you check in for our updates.