PS Plus Predictions February 2020: Which games are we likely to see?

One of the best parts of owning a PS Plus membership is the free games you get access to every month.

Last month kicked 2020 off with a bang, as PS Plus members were able to download the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free – that’s three whole games!

Keep reading to find out what’s in store for February 2020.

Below are the games that we would love to see arrive to PS Plus in February 2020.

Dying Light

The infected streets of Harran are the setting for this iconic zombie-slaying adventure

With the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic game recently being pushed back, releasing the original game on PS plus would be a great way to get PlayStation players into the zombie parkour title.

Stunning graphics, brutal gameplay and an ingenious free-running control scheme makes Techland’s open-world masterpiece a must-have.

Darksiders

The unique graphical style of the game makes for an interesting play

The gory,action-adventure video game developed by Vigil Games takes inspiration from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, with the player taking on the role of the horseman, War.

With Darksiders Genesis out this month – it’s never been a better to introduce new players to the series!

God of War

Norway’s scenery is a refreshing change-up from the infected streets on show in Dying Light

The eighth instalment of the action-adventure game has stepped away from Greek mythology, with a setting in ancient Norway.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: release date, specs, designs, games, price & everything else you need to know

The story-driven, hack and slash PlayStation exclusive title, would possibly be the only game to top last month’s free copy of ‘Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection’.

Gamers take to Reddit to demand Doom (2016)

One game that seems to be on everyone’s wishlist for February 2020’s free games is Doom (2016).

With Doom Eternal launching the following month (March), it would be the perfect time to give fans yet to try out the stunning shooter a taste of the carnage to come.

Doom (2016) is top of gamers’ wishlists for PS Plus February

One fan on the PS Plus Reddit wrote: “Doom will probably be on psplus 1 month before the new Doom comes out so ppl can get hyped about the game.”

To read more about what Reddit users had to say, head here.

READ MORE: PS4 January Sale 2020