PS Plus March 2020 LEAK: Polish Gaming site may have just revealed the games

The PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of March 2020 will be announced later today - but there's already rumours people know what games are coming!

According to the brilliant team at Push Square, they have seen an ad that lists Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces as the two titles heading your way.

The former would be an incredible free game - and is regarded as one of the greatest exclusives in Sony's armoury.

The same can't be said for Sonic Forces, which is being described as mediocre at best according to critics.

You can keep up to date with all the latest PS Plus news the second it drops by following our LIVE updates right here.

We'll have to wait and see until later today whether these rumours hold any truth.

How to remote download PS Plus games

Not near your PS4 but want to download the games? No problem.

When you purchase a game or claim your PS Plus games from PlayStation Store, you can remotely start the download to your PS4 from your browser if your PS4 has Automatic Update switched on.

Here’s how to do it:

On the ‘Thank You’ page or your Download List on PlayStation Store, select ‘Download to your PS4’ next to the title you want to download.

If Play as you Download is available, select which part of the game you want to play first.

Your game will begin downloading automatically.

If Automatic Update is not switched on it will begin downloading when you next turn your PS4 on.

What other benefits do I get with PS Plus?

Did you know that PlayStation Plus membership also includes 1GB of cloud storage for game saves?

That means you can take your save around with you and not worry about dragging your console around.

Additionally, other users who sign in to PSN to play games on your primary PS4 console will be able to play online multiplayer modes in those games.