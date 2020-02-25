PS Plus March 2020: Get two months of PS4 games FREE

PS Plus is one of the best subscription services for gamers out there.

Not only do PS4 players get to play online, but they also receive some free games to play each month.

We take a look at the loop-hole that allows you to play two months’ worth of games for absolutely nothing.

The free trial trick

Before you sign up and pay for PS Plus (one month for £6.99), you have the option of a 14-day trial.

If you time this right, you can cash in and get two months’ worth of game for absolutely free!

FREE REIN: Try out 14 days of PS Plus before you buy

All you have to do is sign up to the free trial before the first Tuesday of the month (when the new games are released).

The perfect moment would be to sign up on the final Tuesday of the month, giving you one week of that month’s games, and then another week of the following month’s games.

