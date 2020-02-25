Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Deals, PS Plus

PS Plus March 2020: Get two months of PS4 games FREE

The PS4 subscription service gives you online play and discounts too, so it's time to get playing!

ps plus 2 months free games

PS Plus is one of the best subscription services for gamers out there.

Not only do PS4 players get to play online, but they also receive some free games to play each month.

We take a look at the loop-hole that allows you to play two months’ worth of games for absolutely nothing.

The free trial trick

Before you sign up and pay for PS Plus (one month for £6.99), you have the option of a 14-day trial.

If you time this right, you can cash in and get two months’ worth of game for absolutely free!

14 day free trial
FREE REIN: Try out 14 days of PS Plus before you buy

All you have to do is sign up to the free trial before the first Tuesday of the month (when the new games are released).

The perfect moment would be to sign up on the final Tuesday of the month, giving you one week of that month’s games, and then another week of the following month’s games.

For the games we expect to see this month, head to our predictions piece here.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.