PS Plus March 2020 Discount: More than 25% off 12-month subscription with this great offer

PS Plus is a great subscription service offering members a load of cool benefit along with online play.

The main attraction for the PS membership is the free games that are made available to download every month.

However, the service comes with a hefty £50 price tag for a 12-month subscription...usually...

Keep reading to find out about an incredible offer that will save you over 25% on PS Plus.

CD Keys Offer

CD Keys offer tons of great gaming offers every month.

As a result, you can currently take advantage of a 26% discount on a 12-month PS Plus subscription, priced at just £36.79!

Follow this link to find the deal at CD Keys.

How CD Keys works

Once you have purchased this offer from CD Keys, you will be emailed a code that you can enter in the PlayStation Store on your PS4 to redeem.

READ MORE: PS Plus March Free Games Predictions - Doom & more

Your 12-month subscription will be activated and you can start playing some free games!

Current Free Games

If you purchase this PS Plus offer now, you will have access to February's free games immediately.

February's free downloads were made up of the following games.

Bioshock: The Collection

The Bioshock: The Collection includes Bioshock 1, 2 and Infinite and all DLC. An unbelievable deal.

SHOCKED: We didn’t expect Bioshock to arrive on PS Plus

Anyone who hasn’t played this disturbing action-RPG thriller should find some time to head under the sea.

Not only does the series test your moral compass, but the action is also varied and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

READ MORE: PS Plus March Free Games Release Date & more

It’s worth downloading for the cinematic scenes in Bioshock Infinite alone!

The Sims 4

Another classic! Simsmania has taken over PlayStation players this month as the simulation throws us back six years to when The Sims 4 was released back in 2014.

ULTIMATE SIMULATION: Sims fever is set to return

Build the home of your dreams, create a perfect family, get a real job and stop writing about video games for a living! (Sorry mum)

This is a no brainer to download! That is sure to give you HOURS of entertainment!

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: release date, specs, designs, games, price & everything else you need to know

There is also a ton of DLC content and packs that can expand your experience if you love the Sims life.

Firewall Zero Hour

No one saw this one coming, with a 4v4 tactical shooter VR arriving in the form of Firewall Zero Hour.

ELEVENTH HOUR: There’s a VR bonus in February’s PS Plus games

If Sony is trying to make more people buy VR headsets… I AM SOLD.

This is a game with great reviews and a must-play for anyone fortunate to own a PSVR headset as it is a great example of how First Person Shooters may look in the future!

Not only is the game great fun – it’s also cooperative! Hours of entertainment with your mates… as long as you don’t get VR sick!

READ MORE: All the best games arriving in 2020 (PS4, PS5, new Xbox, Xbox One, PC, Mobile & Cloud gaming)