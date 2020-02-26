UPDATED* PS Plus March 2020 RELEASED: Free games, leaks, Reddit predictions, release date, best deals & everything else

March's PS Plus games have now been announced!

The games may have already been leaked. According to Push Square, a Polish gaming site is currently displaying an ad that lists Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces as the two titles heading your way.

We've already had a ton of clues as to what to expect, with fans on Reddit trying their best to guess what's on the way.

Some think the Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection could be incoming. Others, say Horizon Zero Dawn (Yep, a long shot we know) and the vastly improved No Man's Sky could be up next.

It looks like Sony won't have much to beat as Xbox have just announced their Games with Gold for March 2020 and frankly they've got a lot to answer for.

Now for the good news - Sony are doing a 14-day trial - meaning you could get the games totally FREE.

If you time this right, you can cash in and get two months' worth of game for absolutely free!

All you have to do is sign up to the free trial before the first Tuesday of the month (when the new games are released).

The perfect moment would be to sign up on the final Tuesday of the month, giving you one week of that month's games, and then another week of the following month's games.

Read more below regarding our predictions and the games you should expect!

Announcement Date

So, we've covered this already but just in case you missed it, March's PS Plus games will be announced on Wednesday, 26 February.

Sony will release the newest free games on the first Tuesday of the month. That's March 3rd.

So, get your PlayStation warmed up as this is just around the corner!

Predicted games

From our Predictions, we think the three games we will see are Doom, Yakuza 0 and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

CRASH BANDICOOT - Are you a long time fan of the

The upcoming Doom Eternal is releasing very shortly, and what better way to build up hype than to release the previous title for everyone to get their hands on.

Yakuza 0 is the prequel to the rest of the series. It takes a slightly more trivial spin on the classic role-playing, story-based game. This game has something for everyone, so be sure to pick it up!

Crash Bandicoot has been a fan favourite for the PlayStation for multiple decades now, and this game doesn’t disappoint! If you enjoyed the arcade-like gameplay of the originals, you’ll love the N. Sane Trilogy.

Reddit Predictions

We can also find many predictions from the Reddit Community.

Reddit can be great for leaks and predictions as the site is

anonymous, so people are more likely to post information they may have.

TEKKEN 7 - Are you excited for the predicted games on PS Plus?

The Reddit Community is also predicting Doom as being part of March’s free games. Again, this is due to the upcoming release of Doom Eternal.

Batman: Return to Arkham is another game that is being predicted. The Arkham series is known for its in-depth storytelling and satisfying combat. However, due to its last-gen console release, the graphics are starting to age.

Tekken 7 is a fighting game created by Bandai Namco

entertainment. The game leads up to an epic climax based around the 2 main characters:

Heihachi Mishima and Kazuya.

If the Reddit Community are right, we’ll be getting a fantastic line up for the free games in March!

February PS Plus Games

February's free games on PS Plus were BioShock Collection and Sims 4.

This means you only have a few more days to download them - so don't miss out.

How to remote download PS Plus games

Not near your PS4 but want to download the games? No problem.

When you purchase a game or claim your PS Plus games from PlayStation Store, you can remotely start the download to your PS4 from your browser if your PS4 has Automatic Update switched on.

Here's how to do it:

On the ‘Thank You’ page or your Download List on PlayStation Store, select ‘Download to your PS4’ next to the title you want to download.

If Play as you Download is available, select which part of the game you want to play first.

Your game will begin downloading automatically.

If Automatic Update is not switched on it will begin downloading when you next turn your PS4 on.

What other benefits do I get with PS Plus?

Did you know that PlayStation Plus membership also includes 1GB of cloud storage for game saves? That means you can take your save around with you and not worry about dragging your console around.

Additionally, other users who sign in to PSN to play games on your primary PS4 console will be able to play online multiplayer modes in those games.

Exclusive Access

Being a member of PlayStation Plus grants you early access to betas and demos and access to exclusive betas. So, if you want to get a taste of the newest games, Plus is for you.

Discounts

PlayStation Plus members are granted access to discounts to some the biggest games available on the PlayStation Network.

These discounts are totally worth it, and let you pick up games for a fraction of the original retail price. Just make sure you’ve got the storage!

What about Xbox Live Games with Gold?

Games with Gold is Xbox's equivalent to PS Plus.

Gamers get four free games every month, including two old platform games from Xbox One or even the original Xbox.

Head here to see what games Xbox players get this month!