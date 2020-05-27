PS Plus June 2020: Deals, Discounts & Offers - Double Dicount Sale, Membership & more

PS Plus June is just around the corner, and aside from free games, the subscription service also provides some fantastic offers.

Here's what's in store this month.

PS Plus Double Discount Sale

It's discount time as well for PS4 players, with twice the discounts available for PS Plus subscribers!

BROUGHT TO LIFE - The Euro 2020 DLC arrives in PES 2020 next week!

This means that PS Plus subscribers will get an additional discount on top of the current sale price!

This means you can pick up PES 2020 for as little as £4.99 and Assassin's Creed III Remastered for £14.99.

Weekend Offer

Overcooked 2 is a fantastic and amazingly fun experience - albeit very tense at times!

Play with up to 4 people as you work against the clock to prepare, cook, and send out food. From experience with the first game, you'll seriously have to hold your nerve!

Available now at only £9.99 (approx $12), you can experience the thrill for 50% off!

WHERE'S THE LAMB SAUCE! Keep your cool and a level head to win!

Deal of the Week

This PlayStation Store's 'Deal of the Week' goes to Just Cause 4, which has been reduced by 75% to £8.74.

CHAOS: The more chaos that the player creates on government-owned property, the better

Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure game where the player assumes the role of series protagonist Rico Rodriguez.

READ MORE: Latest details for PS Plus June

The game takes place in Solis, a large open world consisting of different biomes including snowy mountains and deserts.

The parkour and combat mechanics on display in this game are stunning, and you can now get a taste of them for under £10.

15% Off 12-Month Membership

Gamers are usually charged £50 as standard by Sony for 12 months of access to the online network, and of course the monthly PS Plus free games.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: CDKeys is back with another incredible deal

However, CDKeys has reduced the price of the 12-Month membership, basically offering 2 months worth of free access to the PlayStation Network.

Reveal & Release Date

PS Plus‘ free titles are always revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

BARREN LAND: With the lockdown in full effect, PS Plus has become a big source of excitement for PS gamers

This pattern stood true for PS Plus May, so we can expect June’s free titles to be revealed on Wednesday 27 May.

That said, one game has already been confirmed - Call of Duty WWII - and another title has been leaked on the PS Store!

The games will, therefore, release the Tuesday after their big reveal, which is 2 June 2020.

READ MORE: PS Plus June 2020 Games Confirmed!