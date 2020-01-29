PS Plus February 2020 Free Games Download: When can you play this month's games?

And as it's Valentine's month, Sony decided to send us a few titles we'll fall in love with.

PS Plus games are always announced on the final Wednesday of the month, with the games becoming available on the first Tuesday of the Month.

Therefore, PS Plus members will be able to get playing them from Tuesday, 4 February.

But what are February's games? Continue below to find out.

Bioshock: The Collection

Yep, that’s right.

3 FOR 1: The Bioshock collection includes all three games and all DLC!

Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite will all be available for free download to PS Plus members in February!

This first-person shooter/role-playing game is set in a retrofuturistic era and is very much part of the immersive sim genre.

Not only does the series test your moral compass, but the action is also varied and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

All downloadable content will also be downloaded as part of the PS Plus free game package.

The Sims 4

The fourth major title in The Sims series will also be available for free download to PS Plus member come February.

SIM CITY: The fourth instalment in The Sims franchise is also available for free

The popular life simulation game has been around for years and Sims 4 follows the same successful formula as its predecessors.

Firewall Zero Hour

It looks like Sony have finally considered their VR gaming audience, with the first-person VR shooter, Firewall Zero Hour

FIRST PERSON: The first-person VR shooter is the third free game available in February

This game is a great example of how First Person Shooters may look in the future.

Not only is the game great fun – but it’s also cooperative. Hours of entertainment with your mate, so long as you don’t get VR sick!

