BREAKING* PS Plus February 2020: Free games ANNOUNCED! – Bioshock The Collection, The Sims 4 and more

For anyone who hasn’t heard, Sony gives its PS Plus members a set of free games every month!

Gamers were treated to the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection in January, so February had some big boots to fill.

Thankfully, next month’s free games have lived up to our expectations, with the entire Bioshock Collection as the star feature for February 2020’s free games!

Keep reading for all of February 2020’s free games.

Bioshock: The Collection

3 FOR 1: The Bioshock collection includes all three games and all DLC!

Yep, that’s right.

Bioshock, Bioshock 2 and Bioshock Infinite will all be available for free download to PS Plus members in February!

This first-person shooter/role-playing game is set in a retrofuturistic era and is very much part of the immersive sim genre.

Not only does the series test your moral compass, but the action is also varied and keeps you on the edge of your seat.

All downloadable content will also be downloaded as part of the PS Plus free game package.

The Sims 4

SIM CITY: The fourth instalment in The Sims franchise is also available for free

The fourth major title in The Sims series will also be available for free download to PS Plus member come February.

The popular life simulation game has been around for years and Sims 4 follows the same successful formula as its predecessors.

Firewall Zero Hour

FIRST PERSON: The first-person VR shooter is the third free game available in February

It looks like Sony have finally considered their VR gaming audience, with the first-person VR shooter, Firewall Zero Hour

This game is a great example of how First Person Shooters may look in the future.

Not only is the game great fun – but it’s also cooperative. Hours of entertainment with your mate, so long as you don’t get VR sick!

When will February’s free games be available to play?

PS Plus games are always announced on the final Wednesday of the month, with the games becoming available on the first Tuesday of the Month.

Therefore, February’s free games will be downloadable from the PlayStation Store from Tuesday, 4th February.

If you haven’t redeemed January’s free games yet, then you still have a few days to download them before February’s free games drop.

