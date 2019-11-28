Playstation Plus: Titanfall 2 leads Free Games this December 2019

Titanfall 2 is one of the free games of December's Playstation Plus.

Christmas seems to have come early, as Sony has released a phenomenal selection of free games for Playstation Plus users, available for download in December! And our pick is Respawn's brilliant Titanfall 2 (You can read our Titanfall 2 review here)

Within minutes of the campaign, you’ll feel right at home if you’re an Apex player.

Like Apex, this isn’t a cover shooter. You’re encouraged to keep moving in both multiplayer and campaign, using the environment to flank and outwit your enemies.

Keep reading to find out about all the perks you can take advantage of as a PS Plus member.

Free Games for December 2019

The following games will be available for free download from the Playstation Store for all PS Plus members.

Titanfall 2 - the single-player campaign sees you following the story of Jack Cooper, a rifleman from the Frontier Militia, and is a must-play!

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game - race on legendary tracks, such as the Daytona, with official bikes and athletes.

25% off PS Plus for Black Friday

If you're not currently a PS Plus member and getting serious FOMO whilst reading this piece, don't worry as the 12 month membership package is currently discounted by 25% as part of Playstation's Black Friday deals!

Also, if you're not content with December's free games, there are a ton of discounted games available as part of Black Friday this year.

