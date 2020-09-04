Microsoft Flight Simulator: Best controllers, joysticks and throttle deals

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is nearly here, and if you're looking for the best controllers on the market right now, we've got you covered!

Microsoft's latest game is scheduled for release on August 18 for both PC and Xbox, already topping the Steam sales chart.

With the entire world at your disposal, Flight Simulator 2020 offers a realistic piloting experience designed to test your skills against real-time weather and traffic systems in a dynamic world.

To get you prepped and ready for take-off, we've put together our top picks for the best Flight Sim controllers- including budget and high-end options.

The BEST flight controller

The Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog offers the full Flight Simulator experience, being a replica of the setup used in a U.S. Air Force A-10C attack aircraft. This stick and throttles control setup gives the most immersive Flight Sim experience possible and is in a class of its own.

The joystick features 19 action buttons, while the control panel includes a further 15 plus five programmable LEDs. The throttle system includes disengageable afterburner and independent control of two motors.

You'll forget you're not flying the real thing!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog - £399.99

The best yoke controller

If you prefer using a yoke/wheel when playing flight simulators, look no further than the Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System.

This setup includes a total of 25 programmable buttons and switch positions, allowing you to fine-tune your virtual cockpit however you like.

The pro-grade Logitech controller features a stainless steel elevator and control shaft, creating a durable setup designed to last for years to come.

While the Logitech G Pro is unfortunately out of stock on Amazon at the minute, the SAITEK Pro Flight Yoke System is very a suitable alternative and currently available at Currys PC World.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Logitech G Pro Flight Yoke System- £100.77

CLICK HERE TO BUY: SAITEK Pro Flight Yoke System - £113

The best budget controller

If you want a proper HOTAS control system without spending almost £400, Thrustmaster also has the T. Flight HOTAS X, often referred to as the best flight controls for those on a budget.

The T. Flight HOTAS X is perfect for those who want to plug in and play without worrying about fine-tuning. It features a detachable throttle, high-precision joystick, weighted base, wide hand rest and internal memory.

For under £70, it's an absolute steal for a Thrustmaster control setup.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Thrustmaster T. Flight HOTAS X- £59.99

The most affordable joystick

If you just want the bare bones setup without throttles or complex control panels, check out Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick.

The precision twist rudder control gives you all the accuracy you need, while a comfortable hand grip ensures you stay happy the whole flight. With 12 programmable buttons and an 8-way hat switch, there are plenty of customisation options available, all for the low-cost of £33.99.

It's currently out of stock on Amazon, but luckily Currys also offers the joystick for the same price, which you can view here.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick- £33.99

Best place to get Microsoft Flight Simulator

Of course, all of these products are irrelevant unless you buy the game. Microsoft Flight Simulator's Standard Edition is available now from the Microsoft Store for £59.99, and it can also be played via Game Pass, which can be bought here.

The Deluxe Edition, which can be bought here, costs £79.99, includes five additional airports and five additional planes.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes Heathrow Airport!

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes everything from the Deluxe Edition, as well as five more airports and additional planes. It is available for £109.99.

