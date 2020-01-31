Win a Limited Edition Madden 20 Xbox One X console & Nike Air Max 90 shoes!

This is the ultimate bundle for gamers. It is also a crossover of three juggernaut brands.

The Xbox One X is the most powerful gaming console on the market.

While it is set to be surpassed when it's big brother the Xbox Series X drops later this year, it is currently the pinnacle of gaming.

You could win yourself a limited edition Madden 20 console along with a pair of Madden branded Nike Air Max 90 shoes!

How? Keep reading to find out!

The Xbox One X itself is mostly white, with a red base and red and blue specks on the front of the console. On the top, you've got that familiar Madden 20 logo next to the iconic Nike swoosh, with red and blue patterns that appear on the snaps of the Air Max 90s.

This is an unbelievable set of special one-off items.

The controllers sport similar red and blue color schemes, showing the same patterns we see on the console and the swoosh as well. Even if you are a die-hard PlayStation fan this is a piece of gaming history!

How to get it

SUPER CONSOLE: The most powerful console could be yours!

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like you’ll actually be able to buy this console. But you can win it.

According to Microsoft, starting January 31 at 8:00am PT through February 8 at 7:00pm PT (4pm UK), fans will have the chance to win the console of sneakerhead dreams – all you need to do is retweet the Xbox contest tweet and include the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes.

One lucky winner will receive the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s, Nike x Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X console plus two custom controllers, and a copy of Madden NFL 20.

So keep your eye out for that competition tweet and good luck!