Gaming Monitors Christmas 2020: Gift Ideas, Buying Guide, Latest Deals, PC, Next-Gen, and more

If you’re looking to get ahead of the game this year, then you’ve come to the right place!

Christmas 2020 may seem like a while off, but if you’ve got gaming monitors in your sights for this year, you’ve come to the right place!

We update our guides with all the latest and best deals, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us!

Let’s dive straight in!

Best Deal Right Now

Here’s one of the standout deals on gaming monitors you can get your hands on this minute, without waiting till Christmas 2020!

BenQ ZOWIE 24 Inch 144 Hz e-Sports Gaming Monitor

Coming in at $199.00 / £188.99 on Amazon (down from $289.00!), this gaming monitor is full HD, and can be used for both consoles and PC. The gameplay is super smooth thanks to its high refresh rate and low 1ms Response Time too!

AMAZING REVIEWS: Ultra smooth gameplay and affordable!

Don’t Miss Out: Get the BenQ Zowie 24 inch 144 Hz e-sports monitor right here!

Gaming Monitors Christmas 2020 Quick Guide

There’s seemingly endless depth when it comes to accessories, so we’ve put together a quick guide, so you can get a better idea of what to look for in the run-up to Christmas 2020 when it comes to gaming monitors.

Refresh Rate & Response Time

For gaming, a higher refresh rate and lower response times is better for smoother gameplay.

The refresh rate is measured in Hz – keep an eye out for 144 Hz for gaming!

Pixel Density

Higher pixel density means a sharper image, but make sure your console or PC is up to the task first!

Full HD, 4K, even 5K are available, with 8K+ coming in the future.

Using it for a console?

Monitors can be connected via an HDMI, DVI, or a VGA cable, depending on what options are available on the device.

Contrast

It’s said that the higher the contrast, the better the image, so if you’re going for realistic graphics, keep an eye out for this spec.

TN, IPS or VA

These are the types of technology in the monitor.

Typically, TN monitors are cheaper than IPS and VA. VA is known for having impressive contrast.

Which is the right monitor for you?

There’s a huge selection when it comes to gaming monitors, so you can definitely find one to suit what you’re going for.

Budget

You can get a great gaming monitor for around the $250 / £200 mark, especially in the sales. It’ll be on the smaller side, but you’ll actually get a fantastic image with full HD. Some even have amazing refresh rates too!

Acer Nitro 23.8 inch FHD

Right now, this monitor is only £179.99 on Amazon, and is an amazing purchase if you want to jump into the action and save some money for other accessories too.

PACKS A PUNCH: Even at relatively low prices, these are still quality monitors

165 Hz

Resolution 2K DCI 1080p

Hardware Interface DisplayPort, HDMI

Display technology LED

Aspect Ratio 16:9

Response Time 1 Ms

Quick Start: Get the Acer Nitro 23.8 inch FHD Gaming Monitor, right here!

Mid Range

For upwards of £300 / $400, you can find larger screens, higher pixel density, and great refresh rates too.

ASUS 27 Inch FHD Esports Gaming Monitor

Under £280.00 / $260.00 on Amazon, this 27 inch full HD gaming monitor is a great ‘all-rounder’ choice for PC and console gamers.

UPGRADE: Level up your monitor and unlock bigger screen sizes and more!

165 Hz

Resolution FHD 1080p

Hardware Interface HDMI, DVI x 1

Display technology TN

Aspect Ratio 16:9

Response Time 1 ms

Don’t Miss Out: Get the Asus 27 inch FHD Gaming Monitor right here.

Premium

If you’re looking to make a serious investment, then going for a premium level monitor is the way forward.

Always check your graphics card is up to the task first, but if you’re in the clear, you’re going to unlock some of the best visuals out there!

Alienware 34.1 inch Curved Gaming Monitor

This ultra-wide curved monitor is1440p QHD, has a high refresh rate, and only a 2 ms response time.

It comes in at £1,099.99 / $1,029.99 (down from $1,199.99) on Amazon.

GO ALL-IN: Size, pixel density, and high refresh rates all in one

120 Hz

Resolution QHD UltraWide 1440p

Hardware Interface USB, DisplayPort, HDMI

Display technology LED

Aspect Ratio 21:9

Anti-Glare

Custom Alienfx and Nvidia G-Sync

The Best of the Best: Get the ultra-wide Alienware 34.1 inch, curved gaming monitor, right here

Looking for something else?

Check out our guides below for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Christmas, for all the latest predictions, deals, and ways to get the most out of this year’s sales!

Black Friday 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020