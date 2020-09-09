Gaming Monitors Christmas 2020: Gift Ideas, Buying Guide, Latest Deals, PC, Next-Gen, and more
Best Deal Right Now
Here’s one of the standout deals on gaming monitors you can get your hands on this minute, without waiting till Christmas 2020!
BenQ ZOWIE 24 Inch 144 Hz e-Sports Gaming Monitor
Coming in at $199.00 / £188.99 on Amazon (down from $289.00!), this gaming monitor is full HD, and can be used for both consoles and PC. The gameplay is super smooth thanks to its high refresh rate and low 1ms Response Time too!
Gaming Monitors Christmas 2020 Quick Guide
There’s seemingly endless depth when it comes to accessories, so we’ve put together a quick guide, so you can get a better idea of what to look for in the run-up to Christmas 2020 when it comes to gaming monitors.
Refresh Rate & Response Time
- For gaming, a higher refresh rate and lower response times is better for smoother gameplay.
- The refresh rate is measured in Hz – keep an eye out for 144 Hz for gaming!
Pixel Density
- Higher pixel density means a sharper image, but make sure your console or PC is up to the task first!
- Full HD, 4K, even 5K are available, with 8K+ coming in the future.
Using it for a console?
- Monitors can be connected via an HDMI, DVI, or a VGA cable, depending on what options are available on the device.
Contrast
- It’s said that the higher the contrast, the better the image, so if you’re going for realistic graphics, keep an eye out for this spec.
TN, IPS or VA
- These are the types of technology in the monitor.
- Typically, TN monitors are cheaper than IPS and VA. VA is known for having impressive contrast.
Which is the right monitor for you?
There’s a huge selection when it comes to gaming monitors, so you can definitely find one to suit what you’re going for.
Budget
You can get a great gaming monitor for around the $250 / £200 mark, especially in the sales. It’ll be on the smaller side, but you’ll actually get a fantastic image with full HD. Some even have amazing refresh rates too!
Acer Nitro 23.8 inch FHD
Right now, this monitor is only £179.99 on Amazon, and is an amazing purchase if you want to jump into the action and save some money for other accessories too.
- 165 Hz
- Resolution 2K DCI 1080p
- Hardware Interface DisplayPort, HDMI
- Display technology LED
- Aspect Ratio 16:9
- Response Time 1 Ms
Mid Range
For upwards of £300 / $400, you can find larger screens, higher pixel density, and great refresh rates too.
ASUS 27 Inch FHD Esports Gaming Monitor
Under £280.00 / $260.00 on Amazon, this 27 inch full HD gaming monitor is a great ‘all-rounder’ choice for PC and console gamers.
- 165 Hz
- Resolution FHD 1080p
- Hardware Interface HDMI, DVI x 1
- Display technology TN
- Aspect Ratio 16:9
- Response Time 1 ms
Premium
If you’re looking to make a serious investment, then going for a premium level monitor is the way forward.
Always check your graphics card is up to the task first, but if you’re in the clear, you’re going to unlock some of the best visuals out there!
Alienware 34.1 inch Curved Gaming Monitor
This ultra-wide curved monitor is1440p QHD, has a high refresh rate, and only a 2 ms response time.
It comes in at £1,099.99 / $1,029.99 (down from $1,199.99) on Amazon.
- 120 Hz
- Resolution QHD UltraWide 1440p
- Hardware Interface USB, DisplayPort, HDMI
- Display technology LED
- Aspect Ratio 21:9
- Anti-Glare
- Custom Alienfx and Nvidia G-Sync
