BREAKING* Xbox Games With Gold July 2020 Latest News: GAMES REVEALED, Release Date, How to Download, June's Free Games & more

Games with Gold for July is been revealed - with four games available to download on Xbox One (and Xbox 360) at the start of the month.

Here's what's in store.

Xbox Games with Gold July 2020 Revealed

Xbox has revealed this month's Games with Gold:

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (RRP $49.99) Available 1-31 July on Xbox One

Dunk Lords (RRP $19.99) Available 16 July - 15 August on Xbox One

Saints Row 2 (RRP $9.99) Available 1-15 July on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Juju (RRP $14.99) Available 16-31 July on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Xbox Games With Gold July Release Date

Those four games will release on Wednesday 1 July.

ELUSIVE: Microsoft likes to keep the community on its toes with their reveals

Reveal Date

Unlike PlayStation's monthly PS Plus campaign, Games With Gold doesn’t really stick to an official reveal date for each month.

READ MORE: Predictions for PS Plus July’s Lineup

Games With Gold July was released on Thursday, 25 June 2020.

Download June’s Titles

June’s Games with Gold line-up arrived on Tuesday 26 May, and there's still a few days to download them!

VALUE FOR MONEY: June's line-up added up to over £60 worth of free titles

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse is available to play from 1-30 June on Xbox One.

READ MORE: PS Plus July Latest News

Coffee Talk can still be downloaded between 16 June and 15 July.

Lastly of all, Sine Mora, is available on both Xbox One and Xbox 360 between 16-30 June.

READ MORE: Games With Gold July Predictions