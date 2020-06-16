Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Download the new update faster with these amazing offers on Wi-Fi extenders

Fortnite’s newest update is dropping tomorrow, and once again players around the world will cry out when they realise their download will take hours to complete.

While patience is key in these situations, you can still

improve your download speeds by upgrading your internet setup so your console

has a stronger connection to the router.

Here are the best deals we’ve found that will get you dropping into Season 3 much faster.

Deals of the Day

Wi-Fi extenders function as a bridge from your Wi-Fi router to areas of your house where the Wi-Fi connection is pretty weak. By connecting them to your PC, PS4 or Xbox One, you can seriously improve your internet speeds. Here are our the best Wi-Fi extender deals we've found today.

Save 50% on TP-Link’s Dual Band Wi-Fi Extender

This saving of £22 is the best deal we can find on Wi-Fi

boosters today. TP-Link’s product works with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz connections,

offering an expanded Wi-Fi coverage as soon as you plug it into a wall outlet.

It’s not too bulky either meaning it should fit into your setup pretty easily. It also remembers your previous Wi-Fi connections meaning you can move it around to boost your Wi-Fi when necessary.

FASTER DOWNLOADS: These Wi-Fi extenders eliminate any internet dead spots.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: TP-Link RE200 AC750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender- £22.53

Kit out your House with a whopping £70 off BT's Mini Whole Home Wi-Fi Bundle

If your house is in serious need of some Wi-Fi boosting, BT’s

Whole Home bundle will get rid of any Wi-Fi dead spots.

These stylish Wi-Fi Discs promise to boost the Wi-Fi connection

of any room in your house, and create an intelligent Wi-Fi network that automatically

connects you to the nearest disc to give you the strongest signal no matter

where you are.

This network gives you even more control over who uses your Wi-Fi,

allowing you to set up separate Wi-Fi networks or even pausing the Wi-Fi for

certain devices (perfect for when you’re trying to download that latest Fortnite

update).

CLICK HERE TO BUY: BT Mini Whole Home Wi-Fi Bundle Pack of 4 Discs- £99.99

Protect against lag with this pack of 5 ethernet cables

If you watch any YouTuber or streamers discuss their setup, you will see that they all use a wired connection to ensure the most stable connection possible.

This pack of 5 ethernet cables will help to guarantee that all your gunfights are decided on skill rather than who has the better internet. While they aren’t on offer, this pack of five ethernet cables from AmazonBasics for only £14.89 is absolutely essential for anyone who wants win more games online.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Pack of 5- AmazonBasics RJ45 CAT6 Ethernet LAN Patch Cable (3m)- £14.89

BONUS DEAL- Get Ready for Star Wars: Squadrons with this Cheap Xbox One X/ Jedi Fallen Order Bundle

The Star Wars: Squadrons trailer dropped yesterday, and it looks amazing. If you haven’t played the last fantastic Star Wars game released by EA, you can grab it for free in an Xbox One X 1TB Bundle for only £259- a saving of £90.

JEDI: After the initial failure of Star Wars Battlefront 2, EA has created some fantastic Star Wars games.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Xbox One X with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition- £259

