FIFA 20: Best Deals on FIFA Points for TOTW 27

With Project Restart bringing Premier League football back to our screens after 100 days of no football, EA has decided now is the time to restart TOTW.

As this is the first proper TOTW in FIFA 20 since it was paused in March to be replaced by TOTW Moments, players will be clamouring to get their hands on the latest in-forms, meaning you could make some serious profit from just a few packs.

To celebrate its return, we've found the best deals on FIFA points so you can be prepared for when TOTW drops later today.

What is the best deal on FIFA Points?

Amazon has the best prices on FIFA points, offering 2200 points £15.99 on both Xbox and PS4.

If you're expecting EA to drop some special packs in celebration of the TOTW's return, you may want to stock up on 4600 points instead. Amazon will give you 4600 points for just £31.99 for either PS4 or Xbox.

Alternatively, if you're not yet sure on how much you want to spend on FIFA points, topping up your PlayStation or Xbox account with these £20 cards from Amazon may best solution.

Where to pre-order FIFA 21

After three months off, you might be done with FIFA 20's Ultimate Team and looking towards FIFA 21.

If this is the case, you can pre-order FIFA 21 right now to secure your copy for its launch in October.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition

The FIFA 21 Standard Edition is available for £54.99 from GAME, and alongside the base game it comes with the following extras:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 3 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

COVER STAR LOAN ITEM: Which player will be on the cover of FIFA 21?

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER: FIFA 21 Standard Edition- £54.99

However, if you'd prefer to get a head start on all the other FIFA players on launch day, the Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition are essential purchases. Both editions come with 3-day early access, allowing you to build your team before anyone else!

FIFA 21 Champions Edition

The Champions Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME for only £79.99 and comes with the following bonuses:

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

EARLY ACCESS: Both the Champions and Ultimate Editions come with 3 days of Early Access.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER: FIFA 21 Champions Edition- £79.99

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition is available from GAME for £89.99 and is stuffed full of bonuses perfect for Ultimate Team. It includes:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

PACKS: The Ultimate Edition comes with a whopping 24 Bonus Rare Gold Packs.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition- £89.99

Don't Miss Out!

