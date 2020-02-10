Epic Games Store Free Games: March games prediction – Doom, The Last of Us Remastered, Nioh & more

Every month, Epic Games gives away a handful of free games for anyone to pick up.

To receive the rewards, all you need to do is make sure you have the ‘Epic Games Launcher Installed’, and have enough space to begin the installation of the games.

Continue below to find out about our predictions for the free games coming in March.

Current Games

Currently, there’s a couple of games that will be available until 13 February, and there will be another two games made available on this day until the end of the month.

The two other games that will be available from 13 February are Kingdom Come Deliverance and Aztez.

However, Carcassonne & Ticket to Ride are the two games that have been available to download since the start of the month.

Based on a famous board game, Carcassonne is a game where players build up the area surrounding their impressive city, one tile at a time.

They then place a follower on fields, cities, roads or monasteries in order to score as many points as possible.

The second game, Ticket to Ride, is also based on a board game and features gameplay that is elegant and simple, meaning that it can be picked-up within a matter of minutes.

Predictions

We hope to see the possibility of a triple-A title such as The Last of Us Remastered coming to the Epic Games Store, but we won’t hold our breath.

Doom

Doom is a game about exploration.

It’s a game that understands the essence of the first-person shooter on a fundamental level and presents it in every possible way.

Fights in Doom aren’t about lining up targets and pressing buttons to make them go away – battles are organic messes that require on-the-spot thinking.

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us’ storytelling is as important a part of the experience as any element of its gameplay.

In fact, the two are so intertwined that it’s impossible to separate one from the other.

And if you never had the joy of playing it on the PS3, the Remastered edition for the PS4 is something you really need to experience.

Nioh

You wake up in prison in your underwear, immediately breaking out and making your way through the jail fighting guards along the way.

You’ll need to collect Amrita to get around this game, but thats easy – just kill an enemy and pick up their dropped experience points.

Upon reaching a shrine you can use the Amrita to level up your various attributes.

That’s our predictions done for March – but what do you think will feature in Epic Games’ March free games?

Leave a comment and check back in for our updates.