Epic Games Store Free Games: February games prediction - GTA V, Red Dead 2, The Witcher 3 & more

Every month, Epic Games gives away a handful of free games for anyone to pick up.

To receive the rewards make sure you have the ‘Epic Games Launcher Installed’, and space to begin the installation of the games.

Read on to find out about our predictions for the free games coming in February.

Current Free Games

The current free game on the store is The Bridge, a logic puzzle game that puts the player in an unusual setting to make you re-evaluate your perceptions of physics and perspective.

If you want to pick up the game, you have until Jan 30th at 4 pm.

PERCEPTIONS - Test your attention in thisspooky puzzle game.

You only need to begin the download, rather than fully

install the game before this date, so no worries if you have a terrible

download speed.

We are also aware that the next free game to release is Farming Simulator 19.

An ultra-realistic farming experience across multiple American and European landscapes.

HARVEST - Grow your enterprise.

This will be free on Jan 30th until Feb 6th.

If you enjoy games that focus on micromanagement, Farming Simulator is a great game to add to your library.

Predictions

We hope to see the possibility of a triple-A title such as GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to the Epic Games store.

GTA V has been out for 6 years now and with talks of a release for GTA 6 on the horizon.

VINEWOOD - Explore the city of Los Santos in story mode.

People may not be looking at purchasing the current installation of the series so late down the games pipeline.

Now would be a great time for the game to get a boost in its player base.

Red Dead Redemption 2, another game by Rockstar, released in 2018 and has slowly seen its player base decreasing.

GUNS BLAZING - Play as Arthur Morgan in RDR2.

With the PC version being released on November 5th, we could see the game release on the Epic Games Store for free.

The final game that we could see on the store is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The game has been made into a highly-rated TV series on Netflix which has caused a 90% increase in its player base.

SUPER HUMAN STRENGTH - Watch Henry Cavill inThe Witcher Series on Netflix.

If we saw the game go free for a week, it’s possible that the player base could to skyrocket.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the highest-rated PC game of all time. So it's likely new players will enjoy the gameplay and story.

Another major increase for its player base may revitalise the passion that fans have for the series.

