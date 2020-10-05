Daily Deals: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 DISCOUNTED at Shopto!

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 went down super well with both fans and critics alike!

In fact, our friends at Gfinity even gave it 10/10!

You can get your hands on the game right now at Shopto for less - here's everything you need to know!

The incredible remake of the iconic and classic games from the series is now on sale at on £33.85 at Shopto!

That makes it the perfect chance to see just why everyone seemingly loved this remake, and just what you can get up to in the world of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater!

Remastered

The new version has had a complete overhaul, but managed to keep the elements that made it so enjoyable (and memorable) to play.

FAR OUT: Travel across the world and skate to your heart's content!

The graphics in the game look outstanding, as do the inevitable awesome tricks you can pull off.

BRAND NEW SHEEN: The whole game looks incredibly polished

If you haven't played the original, this skateboarding game really has it all.

It's really all about chaining together seriously impressive tricks, jumps, and grinds while using the environment to pull off even more impressive feats - but trust us - it's super addictive!

You can even create and build your own skate parks using the creator in the game, listen to a killer soundtrack, and there's multiplayer too!

Why go for it?

The guys at Gfinity had this to say about the game, before giving it the ultimate score!

"Following on from the dismal THPS 5 and lacklustre HD remake, it feels great to be able to say that the OG skating title is back.Just as it was in 1999, it feels like the purest form of gaming; high score chasing, secrets to uncover, and a great soundtrack to accompany the action. It's tight, responsive, and well worth your time."

Take to the streets: Make your surroundings your very own skatepark

