Cheap Consoles Christmas 2020: Predictions, Xbox One S, PS4 Pro, Nintendo Switch Lite, and more

If you're looking for cheap consoles this Christmas, you've come to the right place, as 2020 is set to be a fantastic year for deals!

With more and more people heading to earlier sales in the year to sort their Christmas shopping, both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday have become great opportunities to save on tech - especially consoles.

We know Christmas is quite some time away, but if you like planning ahead - this is the place for you! And if you fancy something other than consoles, check out our extensive gift ideas page right here.

Keep reading for our predictions, latest deals and everything you need to know about getting a console for cheap this year.

Cheap Consoles Christmas 2020

There are three main consoles you'll want to keep an eye out for in the run up to Christmas 2020, that you'll likely be able to get on the cheap.

Let's take a look at each one, and what you could expect in the run up to the festive season.

Xbox One

If you were aiming to get an Xbox One X or an Xbox One All-Digital Edition for cheap this Christmas, then 2020 may not be the ideal year.

Microsoft announced that these consoles will be discontinued to make way for the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X is coming and is a force to be reckoned with

But hope is not lost! You'll still be able to purchase the Xbox One S, which you can get for cheap, especially if you go for a bundle deal.

Either Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday will be a good choice for getting the Xbox One for cheap ahead of the festive season, however, if they're both too far away we've got a great deal for you right now.

Xbox One - Latest Deals

Forza Horizon 4, Titanfall 2 and NOW TV all come included with this great value Xbox One bundle.

An amazing, high-octane experience for FPS fans

Both games are amazing, with Forza Horizon 4 being ideal for any driving fan and Titanfall 2 being a welcome change of pace for first person shooter players.

PS4

The mighty PS4 Pro is set to become the 2nd most powerful PlayStation, with the release of PS5 this holiday 2020.

What does this mean for deals? Well, we're predicting that it could be the best year for PS4 bundle deals yet - making it a perfect time to get one ahead of Christmas.

FIFA 21 is coming to PS4, and will look great in 4K

If you're holding fire on getting the PS5, a PS4 Pro is a good way to go. It's capable of playing games in 4K, in addition to a number of other enhancements, which really bring titles to life.

Experience current classics like Warzone, Fortnite, and F1 2020. And look forward to getting the most out of FIFA 21, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and NBA 2K21!

PS4 - Latest Deals

We'd recommend heading to either Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday if you're looking to pick up a PS4 for cheap, ahead of Christmas. But, we've got you covered with some great deals in the meantime.

Savings are on the horizon!

Here are 3 deals all for the PS4 Pro, which have some truly exceptional titles.

Nintendo Switch

The immensely popular console is home to games such as Zelda Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

With a sequel rumoured to be in the works, it's a great time to grab a Switch

It's a great gift for any time of the year, but it's a fantastic for Christmas with its multiplayer functionality. Simply slide off each side of the console and you've got two controllers!

However if you're looking to spend less, the purely handheld Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper option, which still packs a punch!

Again, check out Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day if you're looking for a good deal on this console. Be mindful that heavy discounts are somewhat of a rarity!

Make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll update it with Nintendo Switch Deals as soon as we get them!

For Christmas gift ideas, and all the latest on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, be sure to check back in with us.