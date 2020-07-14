Cheap Consoles Black Friday 2020: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and more

Check out predictions for one of the year’s biggest sale events. We’ve even got some deals while you wait!

Black Friday 2020 is on the way, and so are the cheap consoles! If you’re reading this, then you (like us) want to be ahead of the crowds this year, to secure yourself a great deal.

No time to delay, here are some of predictions for Black Friday this year, and also some deals you can get your hands on right now.

Cheap Consoles Black Friday 2020

Black Friday itself on 27 November this year, which may seem like a little while off. The good news is that even in the build-up to Black Friday, there are still ways to get deals on cheap consoles.

Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch are all incredible consoles to experience an ever-expanding library of games with.

Enjoy current classics like Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, all the way to highly anticipated releases like Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and FIFA 21.

READ MORE: PS4 Amazon Prime Day Deals 2020 – Predictions, best deals, free Amazon Prime Trial, and more

Predictions for Black Friday 2020

This year is likely going to be a great year to get your hands on current-gen consoles. As of Holiday 2020, we will see the PS5 and Xbox Series X begin the next-generation of gaming.

We predict that because of this, we may see some of the best deals on Xbox One and PS4 to date, most likely in the form of ‘bundles’.

We’ll be updating this page regularly up to that point, but if that’s too far away – check the following deals out!

LOOK OUT FOR THESE TWO: The Xbox One S had some huge discounts last year…

Xbox One – Latest Deals

Right now, there are some amazing deals on Xbox One bundles, with some knock-out titles that are well worth your time!

Whether you’re hitting the road in Forza Horizon 4 or experiencing the intense action of Titanfall 2, there’s something for everyone right here.

TITANFALL 2: An absolutely amazing game that is a must play for action fans

PS4 – Latest Deals

The PS4 Pro differs from the standard PS4 as it can play games in up to 4K resolution. This means the graphics will look fantastic on a 4K TV.

The hot deals right now include some amazing games – God of War and The Last of Us 2, especially so!

EXPERIENCE THE GAME THE WAY IT WAS MEANT TO BE: PS4 Pro transforms your gaming experience

READ MORE: PS4 Black Friday Deals 2020 – Predictions, Latest News, Retailers to watch, and more

Nintendo Switch – Latest Deals

Nintendo Switch has arguably some of the best games ever made. Zelda Breath of the Wild (with a sequel reportedly in the works), and the hugely popular Animal Crossing New Horizons are exclusively playable for Switch.

Not to mention amazing non-exclusive titles like Minecraft Dungeons!

There were some amazing deals on Nintendo Switch Lite last year, but the rumour that fans are talking about now is about a potential Nintendo Switch Pro.

The second we’ve found some deals we know you would be interested in, we’ll share them with you right here!

EXPECT AMAZING DEALS SOON: Nintendo Switch deals are in high demand, so make sure you get to them first!

READ MORE: Nintendo Switch Pro – Everything we know so far