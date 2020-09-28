Best TVs for PS5: 4K, 8K, OLED, HDR, Deals, and more

Here’s some of our top picks to go with Sony’s next-gen powerhouse come November!

Finding the best choice from all the TVs out there is certainly a tough one, especially when it’s for the PS5.

Luckily, we’re here to take some of the stress out of the selection process, and even though we can expect loads of TVs in the future to be ‘PS5-ready’, there are products on the market today if you don’t fancy waiting around!

Here’s some of our top picks for best TVs for PS5!

Budget

The Samsung 55″ TU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV is a great choice if you’re looking to get something quality, but without the enormous price tag.

This TV comes in at £496.00 on Amazon, and while the chances of you getting 8K at this level are super slim, the TV makes up for it with size, 4K and HDR.

CRYSTAL CLEAR: A fantastic TV for the price

You get a lot of bang for your buck with this one!

SEE IT ON AMAZON: Samsung 55″ TU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV

Mid Range

This Sony Bravia 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is slightly on the small side, but really packs a punch in terms of picture quality.

It has TRILUMINOS display to ensure true-to-life colour, and Motionflow XR 400 Hz, which makes sure your gameplay is super smooth!

BRAVO! An excellent TV for all your gaming needs

Currently, it is discounted from £649.00 down to £599.00.

SEE IT AT CURRYS PC WORLD: Sony Bravia 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV

BIG, but ‘cheap’

If you’re all about getting something massive to experience your PS5 games in almost cinematic levels, this LG 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TVcould be the one for you.

It’s not super expensive considering the size, it’s 4K, and has a 120 Hz refresh rate, which should go nicely with some higher frame rates of the PS5.

MAKE WAY! This TV means business!

This colossus comes in at £690.00 on Amazon.

SEE IT ON AMAZON: LG 65UN73006LA 65″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

A 4K Showstopper

This Sony Bravia OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD TV is a bit of knockout.

Not as huge as some of the other TVs on the list, coming in at 48″, but still big enough to give you that immersive experience.

O-LEAD THE WAY! A strong choice for next-gen

OLED, HDR, 4K yes, but what’s a game changer (literally) is the ‘X-Motion Clarity’, which makes fast moving pictures smooth and realistic – exactly what you want when playing PS5.

Currently at £1,799.00!

SEE IT AT JOHN LEWIS: Sony Bravia OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD TV

8K TV

If you want to really get the most out of PS5, you may have to purchase an 8K TV.

This Samsung 55 Inch Smart True 8K QLED TV with HDR ticks all the boxes when it comes to size and picture quality, and could be a good match with PS5.

OLD FAITHFUL: Samsung has a great track record!

This TV is currently sitting at £1999.00 on Argos.

SEE IT ON ARGOS: Samsung 55 Inch Smart True 8K QLED TV with HDR

