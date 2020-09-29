Best Gaming Monitor for Next-Gen: 4K, 1440p, Premium, Budget, and more

Don’t fancy grabbing an 8K TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X? Give one of these a try instead!

If you’re trying to find the best gaming monitor for next-gen, we’ve got a few below which could be well worth your time!

Next-gen is going to bring with it some serious frame-rates, and even more serious resolution.

PS5 and Xbox Series X are both capable of 120 fps and up to 8K resolution, and don’t forget the Series S either, which can produce 1440p and 120 fps!

While 8K gaming monitors are not a big thing (just yet), there are some which could go well with your PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Let’s take a look at some of the gaming monitors on the market right now.

Quick Guide

If you’re new to the gaming monitor world, check out our quick guide below so you know what you’re looking for when it comes to the best for next-gen.

Refresh Rate & Response Time

For gaming, go for a higher refresh rate and lower response times to ensure smooth gameplay.

Refresh rate is measured in Hz – keep an eye out for 144 Hz for gaming.

Pixel Density

Higher pixel density is generally better, but make sure your system is up to the task!

Full HD, 4K, even 5K are available.

Contrast

Generally speaking, the higher the contrast, the better the image.

TN, IPS or VA

These are the types of technology in the monitor.

Typically, TN monitors are cheaper than IPS and VA. VA is known for having impressive contrast.

Using it for a console?

It’s all about connection and cables, but basically, use the HDMI, DVI, or VGA cable and you’ll be good to go!

Best 4K Gaming Monitor

This Acer Predator 27 inch UHD Gaming Monitor is a great choice for next-gen.

Up to 4K resolution, 240hz ensure that you can get a significant amount out of your PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

ON THE HUNT! This Predator gaming monitor ticks all the boxes

If you don’t fancy getting an 8K TV just yet, this would be a worthy addition to your next-gen set-up. Currently, it’s at £816.99 on Amazon.

See it on Amazon: Acer Predator 27 inch UHD Gaming Monitor

Best Premium Gaming Monitor

This Razer Raptor 27 Inch Gaming Monitor is seriously impressive, and is far more than its amazing design and looks.

It’s QHD Wide 1440p, which means that your Xbox Series S may have just found its perfect match. High refresh rates, perfect for high framerates, and of don’t forget about those Razer lighting effects too!

It’s more expensive, sure, coming in at £679.00, but it does tick some of those all-important next-gen boxes!

ALL IN! One of these beauties could be well worth your time!

See it on Amazon: Razer Raptor 27 Inch Gaming Monitor

Best Curved Gaming Monitor

This Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor is a solid choice for next-gen too.

It’s 32″, so actually more on the larger side when it comes to monitors, and also 1440p, which fits nicely with Xbox Series S.

It’s got super-fast response time and refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and comes in at £629.00 on Amazon.

SOLID CHOICE: This impressive monitor could be the perfect addition to your next-gen set up

See it on Amazon: Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor

Best Budget Gaming Monitor 24″

This BenQ Zowie 24 inch 144 Hz e-sports monitor is actually a very decent piece of kit, largely due to its high refresh rate which makes for some pretty smooth gameplay.

You’re not going to be getting the most out of next-gen with this one, but it should be able to handle some of the higher framerates.

Currently at only £187.97 on Amazon!

QUICK START: Just want to jump in and play? This is the one for you

See it on Amazon: BenQ Zowie 24 inch 144 Hz e-sports monitor

Best Budget Gaming Monitor 27″

The Asus 27 inch FHD Gaming Monitor is a great choice if you’re looking for something bigger, but aren’t quite ready to throw down the big bucks just yet.

Coming in at £277.97, this monitor has a super slow response time for smooth gameplay, and also the ‘ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Technology to double down on reducing ghosting and motion blur.

Again, you’re not going to get those stunning 8K details with this one, but you’ll still get to enjoy the awesome frame rates of next-gen!

REFRESHING! Expect super smooth gameplay with this monitor

See it on Amazon: Asus 27 inch FHD Gaming Monitor

