Cyberpunk 2077: Xbox Series X version FREE for Xbox One owners, confirms CDPR

At this point, the wait for Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be endless, with yet another delay forcing our return to Night City back to September.

The latest trailers and gameplay leaks have revealed some of the new features coming to Mike Pondsmith’s dystopian RPG, so we are beyond excited to play.

However, we just heard some really great news about a relationship building between developers CD Projekt Red and Microsoft, which is great news for the Xbox community.

Players who purchase a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One in September will be able to play the game on Xbox Series X for free when it launches.

In response to the latest Xbox Series X specs news for Microsoft's next-gen console, Cyberpunk's developers stated that:

CONFIRMATION: Finally, we have received official word that we won't be wasting our money on the same edition of a game

"gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades."

This means that the upcoming sci-fi RPG will be playable on Xbox Series X as a free "upgrade" for those who already own Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One.

What this means is that 2 different things have been confirmed for us.

One is that Cyberpunk 2077 will actually feature as an Xbox Series X title, and the other is that 'smart delivery' will ensure that no gamer will ever have to purchase the same game twice.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has confirmed that "four generations" of Xbox games will be compatible with the Xbox Series X.

