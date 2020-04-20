Cyberpunk 2077: Special Edition Xbox One Bundle - Price, Controller, Charging Stand, details, release date and more

From the studio behind The Witcher, fans may be familiar with the award-winning standard of experience CD Projekt Red appear to deliver - so it would be understandable if expectations were high for Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red have showcased some early-stage gameplay, cinematic trailers and special edition collections for Cyberpunk 2077 - however now Microsoft have official revealed something truly special for fans.

The build up

BREAK THE CODE: The message posted on twitter challenged people to figure out what it meant

In the build up to the official reveal, a cryptic hacking-inspired tweet was shared which had many trying to figure it what it meant.

People reportedly assumed it would involve an imminent announcement, and this has turned out to be the case.

The Official Special Edition bundle

Microsoft recently released the sizzle trailer for the special edition bundle and you can check out it out in all its glory below:

Let's take a look at what's included:

The controller

First and foremost, the controller is a two-tone controller featuring Johnny Silverhand’s colour scheme (chrome silver & matte black).

Johnny Silverhand is the character played by Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077. He is a 'digital ghost' who accompanies the main character 'V' in the story, however no official details the extent to this have been released just yet.

The controller looks to have taken a leaf right out of the aesthetic of the game. It's made to look like it's thrown together from different parts, rough and ready and even has 'no future' written on one of the sides.

AUTHENTIC: The controller looks like it's straight out of the game

We also see that Arasaka is written on one side of the controller - Arasaka is one of the corporations in the game. The controller could be seen to reflect the conflict between two sides in the game, but this would just be a theory.

Glow in the Dark

A very interesting addition to the Xbox itself is the 'No Future' saying which can be seen in the dark.

The glow in dark effect has a similar feel to that of the neon lights shown in Night City, and also gives a sense of an unseen rebellious force operating in the shadows.

It's a great addition to the console, and nicely executed.

EDGY: The 'No Future' saying can be seen on the side of the console

Laser Etchings & LED Lights

Since Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the future, it seems appropriate that we get an special edition bundle which uses some fairly new technology.

Laser etching and LED lights are both features of the console and lend to its futuristic feel.

The etching partly reads 'STRONG MAGNETIC FIELD', which could be a suggestion that the console is made to look like it's thrown together with a variety of different machines.

FINE DETAILS: The console boasts some impressive additions

Custom Panels

Custom panels, in keeping with the modification theme, are also featured - one of them reading 'SUPER CAPACITOR'.

UNIQUE AESTHETIC: The Cyberpunk 2077 is really creating its own world

They're really out doing themselves with the level of commitment to the Cyberpunk 2077 world.

We'll leave with the full look of the complete bundle available in June 2020, and for everything else on Cyberpunk 2077, be sure to keep checking in.

'V'ERY GOOD INDEED: The limited edition console looks incredible

Price

No price has been revealed for the bundle, but the controller is available for $74.99 at selected retailers in the US.

The pro charging stand is available today for $49.99 in the US and Canada, including the Microsoft Store.

