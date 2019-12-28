Cyberpunk 2077: Soundtrack will feature Run the Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Nina Kraviz, and so much more.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an M-rated RPG with a major focus on dynamic decision-making and unique quests, releasing on April 16th 2020.

It seems like a lifetime ago that the first teaser trailer popped up, but after many years of patiently waiting, we are now just a few months away from returning to Night City.

It goes without saying that you can't have a good cyberpunk experience without some good cyberpunk music backing it up.

Well CD Projekt has dropped a teaser showcasing some of the musical talents contributing tunes to its upcoming M-rated RPG.

The soundtrack

The star-studded soundtrack will feature tracks from Run the Jewels, Refused, Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo.

Refused may actually be the preeminent name on the list, as CD Projekt announced in July that the Swedish punk band will stand in for Samurai - Johnny Silverhand's band in the Cyberpunk universe.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves requests a bigger presence in the upcoming game

It's also recording a "greatest hits" EP as Samurai, featuring music "heavily inspired by the original source material, as well as original tracks created by the band exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077."

This means a truly authentic experience is guaranteed for the Cyberpunk community when the game drops in a few months.

The Map

Details of the game’s map have just been released, thanks to the inclusion of a map in the front of the art book that comes with Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition.

GOING UNDERGROUND: The map in question was conveniently included in the Deluxe Edition's artbook

It does look surprisingly small in terms of the city footprint – assuming it doesn’t continue much further north - but there is no need to get upset.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves requests a bigger presence in the upcoming game

While The Witcher 3 has a bigger map, it doesn’t utilize vertical space with giant buildings and skyscrapers, which Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be absolutely brimming with.

BREATHTAKING: Keanu Reeves features as Johnny Silverhand - a ghost living on in the head of the game's protagonist

It is a vertical exploration comparable to that of modern space-saving cities, like Hong Kong.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk creator sheds details on two of the game's biggest gangs

Many of the buildings in Cyberpunk 2077 can be entered, meaning that the whole design style is completely different from that of The Witcher 3 and GTA V.

Don’t go in expecting just a sci-fi Witcher remake - Cyberpunk’s map will feature a unique style, making Night City feel much more dense and lively than the other open-world RPGs on the market.