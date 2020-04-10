Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date: CD Projekt Red on track for release, next-gen news, & more

The recent indefinite delay to Last of Us 2 has had gamers anxious about the other big RPG game of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077.

Well, your nerves can be put at ease now.

CD Projekt Red have confirmed they are on track for their current release date target, and also let slip some big next-gen news too.

Let's see what they have had to say.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date

In a recent earnings call, senior Vice President of Business Development Michal Nowakowski affirmed the new release date of 17 September.

CDPR began remote work in March and the team has "little worry" that they will miss that date.

That's a relief!

Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X

We know that CD Projekt Red will provide a free upgrade for those that buy the game on Xbox One when the new Xbox Series X arrives.

However, that's very different to a full-optimized next-gen version of the game.

For those patient enough to wait, a “full-blown next-gen version” of the game is coming sometime after the launch of the next-gen consoles.

But what about the PlayStation 5?

Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5

While CDPR have been very forth-coming about what will happen for Xbox players, those on Sony's PlayStation are still in the dark.

This seems to be due to CDPR's own relationship with the Japanese gaming giant.

Nowakowski left any potential PS5 reveals up to Sony, stating, “It’s PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we’re happy to make a comment, but we can’t jump the gun ahead of them.”

It's unlikely there will be any major roadblocks between CDPR and Sony when it comes to PS5 players getting the same treatment as Xbox gamers. However, it is something to keep an eye on if you are set on buying a PS5 and carrying over your Cyberpunk 2077 journey.