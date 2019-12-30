Cyberpunk 2077's map may have been leaked & it looks pretty small compared to The Witcher 3

It seems like a lifetime ago that the first teaser trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 popped up, but after many years of waiting we are just months away from the open-world coming to our consoles.

Mike Pondsmith's upcoming RPG has a major focus on dynamic decision-making and unique quests and will release on April 16th 2020.

The game is on course to be one of the biggest video games of 2020, but relatively little of the game has been shown to the public so far.

The map

Details of the game’s map have just been released, thanks to the inclusion of a map in the front of the art book that comes with Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition.

GOING UNDERGROUND: The map in question was conveniently included in the Deluxe Edition's artbook

It does look surprisingly small in terms of the city footprint – assuming it doesn’t continue much further north - but there is no need to get upset.

While The Witcher 3 has a bigger map, it doesn’t utilize vertical space with giant buildings and skyscrapers, which Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be absolutely brimming with.

BREATHAKING: Keanu Reeves features as Johnny Silverhand - a ghost living on in the head of the game's protagonist

It is a vertical exploration comparable to that of modern space-saving cities, like Hong Kong.

Many of the buildings in Cyberpunk 2077 can be entered, meaning that the whole design style is completely different to that of The Witcher 3 and GTA V.

Don’t go in expecting just a sci-fi Witcher remake - Cyberpunk’s map will feature a unique style, making Night City feel much more dense and lively than the other open-world RPGs on the market.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also offer a fully customizable experience:

When you load the game, you’ll get to create your own character (a mercenary named V) and select their gender, ethnic background and backstory.

Players will also be able to customise V’s hair, tattoos, clothing, voice and backstory, amongst a host of other features.

