Cyberpunk 2077 has finally entered the final stages of development

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally reached a point where CD Projekt Red's development team is ready to start localizing text into supported languages.

In a world teeming with crunch culture, being localization-ready five months ahead of launch is extremely impressive, and sets a standard for other production studios.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on April 16th 2020 and will be playable on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

It’s unlikely that the RPG will come to Switch.

Other news

In other news, the video also features a report on the continued success of The Witcher 3.

Multiplayer mode will be coming to the game after launch

The game was the driving factor behind CD Projekt Red posting almost 93 million PLN for their fiscal report, which is close to £18.6 million.

The video also notes that CD Projekt Red has recently purchased a stunning new office complex, which will allow the company to continue expanding in future.

If you’re already excited and are looking for more details, you can satiate your hunger by reading about how Keanu Reeves requested to double his screen time in the upcoming game.

Pre-order & Collector’s Edition

Cyberpunk 2077’s collector’s edition (Game exclusive) can be ordered ahead of the release date for £249.99 and will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The list of items included in the Collector’s Edition is overwhelming

The Collector’s Edition comes with the following physical items:

Collector’s Edition box

Case with game code and soundtrack CDs

Collectible SteelBook

25 cm / 10-inch statue depicting V — the game’s protagonist — in action

Hardcover artbook

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

