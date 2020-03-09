Cyberpunk 2077: Female Protagonist gets a new look for International Women's Day

The wait for Night City continues, but Cyberpunk 2077 is celebrating International Women's Day in its own special way, revealing an updated look for the default female protagonist, V.

We won't be seeing Mike Pondsmith's dystopian RPG until at least September, but this is news that will be welcomed by the community.

Despite being not too different to images we've seen before, Miss V is now repping a new hairdo – in glorious red – as well as sporting a number of fresh piercings.

Continue reading for all the details we have on Miss V.

The female protagonist is still repping an undercut that Skrillex would be proud of, and a facial scar that has come to define characters in CD Projekt Red productions.

Developer CD Projekt Red also confirmed later on Twitter that the game will feature reversible box art - so no matter who you select to play with, you'll be able to get your physical cover to match.

READ MORE: PS5 release date, price, launch games, graphics, pre-order & more

We also heard recently that gamers who purchase a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One will also be able to play the game on Xbox Series X for free.

That's all we have for now, but we will be back with updates as we receive them.