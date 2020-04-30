Cyberpunk 2077: Confirmed for Event in June - Gameplay Demo, Post-Release DLC, Gangs, Accessories & More

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on 17 September 2020, and though it is still months away, we can feel that the hype is tangibly starting to build.

The dystopian streets of Night City are set to redefine the genre as we know it, and we can't wait to let loose in a few months time.

And now, Cyberpunk fans will receive their second dose of good news in the same week!

It has just been revealed that the title will be at a big gaming event in June, so we should be getting some more details.

Continue below for what we expect to see at the event, as well as some new details on two gangs we knew nothing about.

IGN Summer of Gaming Event

Details have just emerged that CD Projekt is bringing their RPG to the event in June.

SUBSTITUTION: With E3 2020 postponed indefinitely, summer was looking pretty empty

The official announcement read:

"Preparations for IGN’s Summer of Gaming are continuing apace, but we thought we’d take a quick break from all the planning to let you know an exciting addition to the line-up – CD Projekt Red will be bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to the show in June"

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Night City

And with the timing of the event being set so close to the game's launch, we can expect to get a big update on some of its key features.

With any luck, a new gameplay demo will be revealed at the event, but we also want to hear more about the evasive post-launch DLC and multiplayer.

Gangs

Details on two gangs that we know very little about have emerged in the past few days.

Tyger Claws

In the latest Twitter reveal, the logo of the Tyger Claws gang was revealed.

The tweet reads:

"Tyger Claws is a gang of Japanese origin and stylistic influence, located in Japantown."

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk's biggest gangs

"They're ruthless and violent in practice, and intimidating in appearance. Katanas, street bikes and luminous tattoos are their trademarks."

This reveal came off the back of a separate reveal of the Valentinos' logo.

The Valentinos

The Valentinos are "bound by a strong moral code and century-old traditions", which sounds similar to the moral code of the Tyger Claws gang.

CONCEPT: The Valentinos have a very unique aesthetic, so you'll be able to recognise them in the game

The Valentinos control 'Heywood' and have many Latino members.

It is common to see the districts of Night City split by class, race, and power.

Limited Edition Accessories

We've seen a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077-themed hardware appear around the game's initial April release date.

GAME BOY: The limited-edition hardware will be tricky to get a hold of, so keep an eye out for pre-order availability

We saw peripheral tech manufacturer SteelSeries reveal their limited-edition headset based on Keanu Reeves' character.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk 2077's limited-edition hardware

The “extremely limited” nature of these headsets are expected to start in the £80-90 region.

In addition to this, we've seen a Cyberpunk-inspired Xbox One X console and controller, that won't be available to pre-order until June.