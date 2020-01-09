Cyberpunk 2077: The 100-day countdown has begun!

Cyberpunk 2077's first teaser trailer popped up what seems like a lifetime ago, but we are now just a few months away from finally returning to the muggy streets of Night City.

Numerous gameplay trailers have shown us some of the new features coming to Mike Pondsmith's dystopian RPG, and we couldn't be more excited to test them out.

Continue reading for all of the details on the upcoming game, including the weapons, map, soundtrack, and where you can pre-order the Collector's Edition.

The countdown begins!

While everyone was busy tucking into Christmas dinner and resting up over the holidays, Cyberpunk 2077's release date has gradually inched closer and closer.

In fact, Cyberpunk 2077's release date is now officially just 98 days away, and we couldn't be more excited!

Players will be able to customize their experiences, meaning you get to create your own character (a mercenary named V) and select their gender, ethnic background and backstory.

Morality choices and story progressions will now be entirely in the hands of the gamer, which will make it a truly profound experience.

The map

Details of the game’s map have just been released, thanks to the inclusion of a map in the front of the art book that comes with Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition.

GOING UNDERGROUND: The map in question was conveniently included in the Deluxe Edition's artbook

It does look surprisingly small in terms of the city footprint – assuming it doesn’t continue much further north - but there is no need to get upset.

While The Witcher 3 has a bigger map, it doesn’t utilize vertical space with giant buildings and skyscrapers, which Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be absolutely brimming with.

Many of the buildings in Cyberpunk 2077 can be entered and explored vertically, meaning that the whole design style is completely different from that of The Witcher 3 and GTA V.

The soundtrack

The star-studded soundtrack will feature tracks from Run the Jewels, Refused, Grimes, A$AP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Ilan Rubin, Richard Devine, Nina Kraviz, Deadly Hunta, Rat Boy, and Tina Guo.

Refused may actually be the preeminent name on the list, as CD Projekt announced in July that the Swedish punk band will stand in for Samurai – Johnny Silverhand’s band in the Cyberpunk universe.

It’s also recording a “greatest hits” EP as Samurai, featuring music “heavily inspired by the original source material, as well as original tracks created by the band exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077.”

Collector’s Edition

Cyberpunk 2077’s collector’s edition (Game exclusive) can be ordered ahead of the release date for £249.99 and will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The list of items included in the Collector’s Edition is somewhat overwhelming

The Collector’s Edition comes with the following items:

Collector’s Edition box

Case with game code and soundtrack CDs

Collectible SteelBook

25 cm / 10-inch statue depicting V — the game’s protagonist — in action

Hardcover artbook

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

Game soundtrack

Art booklet featuring a selection of art from the game

Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

