Photo Credit: Nathan Wentworth

In a year that might be remembered most of all for the dominance of Astralis, there was still plenty of exciting Counter-Strike to watch.

With the CS:GO competition at a higher level than we have ever seen, 2018 left us with some of the most memorable series in the game's history.

These series were ranked by how much I enjoyed watching them, and how memorable I thought they were. So if your list is in a different order, leave a comment below!