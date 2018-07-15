Top five CS:GO players in the world: Post Cologne

Photo Credit: Dreamhack

This is the second iteration of these ranking and to get background on how I made the list, I primarily looked at their HLTV rating, impact, performances in key playoff games and team success. The ranking will be updated monthly or during breaks in major tournaments.

For this set of rankings I will gauge it on:

Starladder i-League Season 5 Finals

ECS Season 5 Finals

ESL One Belo Horizonte

ESL One Cologne

As always, these rankings are subjective and purely my opinion so make sure to discuss yours in the comments below!