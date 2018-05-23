Top 5 CS:GO Players in the World: Post EPL

Photo Credit: Na'Vi

This is the first iteration of these ranking and to get background on how I made the list, I primarily looked at their HLTV rating, impact, performances in key playoff games and team success. The ranking will be updated monthly or during breaks in major tournaments.

For this set of rankings I will gauge it on:

StarSeries i-League Season 4

IEM Katowice 2018

Dreamhack Masters Marseille

IEM Sydney

ESL Pro League Season 7 Finals

As always, these rankings are subjective so discuss the list and comment yours below!