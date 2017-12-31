header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

CS:GO

31 Dec 2017

Top five best single map specialists of 2017

Top five best single map specialists of 2017

A few of the competing kings of Counter-Strike were able to corner off their own kingdom in 2017.

Jump To

(Photo Credit: Benjamín Núñez González)

Photo courtesy of DreamHack and Adela Sznajder

Photo courtesy of EPICENTER

Photo courtesy of DreamHack and Adela Sznajder

Photo courtesy of DreamHack and Adela Sznajder

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy