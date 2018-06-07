Starseries season 5 winners and losers

﻿Photo Credit: Starseries

Winners

Natus Vincere

They finally bagged a trophy at a top tier event. Despite all the criticism that this team continuously gets, they have the undisputed best player in the world on their team and a strong supporting cast. While they haven’t faced Astralis or faze at this event, running through the gauntlet with a fair amount of ease is promising. Natus Vincere is scary in all the ways that they can win; Navi can use their insane amount of firepower to mow you down or play a very structured style that can wither down almost any tier 1 team. The future is bright for Navi, their next couple events will be telling.

Aleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev

S1mple is the best player to have ever played this iteration of Counter-Strike. S1mple is just so good right now with a 1.40 HLTV rating for this event. The scary part is that he isn’t even slowing down, he is just getting better both tactically and mechanically. Traditionally, players like Christopher 'GeT_RiGhT' Alesundtake up a lot of resources and advantageous positions in game, but s1mple does not. He just makes the best out of every role he is given. Paired up with Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko, s1mple can also be dangerous in a tactical setting. Starseries showed that this is not up for debate. S1mple is the best player in the world right now.

NRG

I for one, am very conflicted how to feel about NRG at this event. On one had, they went through a best of three swiss system and beat the two teams they lost to in the swiss bracket to progress to the grand final. They had the easiest bracket ever and having to face Team Liquid and North is probably the best case scenario and they had a ridiculously easy route to the grand final. In the end, even if you watered down the success and look at who they played and how their opponents played, it is progress. NRG has been struggling heavily on LAN and making a grand finals of a tournament like Starseries will be very important down the road. The ECS Major is just around the corner, and NRG is going to be one of the more favored teams representing North America, so they desperately need to stop under-performing at LAN events. It’s a start.

Losers

Virtus Pro

This hurts. It is hard to find words to describe how much this hurts to watch. For this core group of players, they should be eyeing playoffs. Virtus Pro now is thankful that they don’t go out last. To their credit, they went out in the group stage after going 1-3 with their only win coming against Gambit who had literally no practice with their new player. Like Cloud 9, Virtus Pro will probably have an extended stay in the losers department until they show real progress. I want to see this team succeed as much as anyone else, but I cannot pretend that they aren’t hot garbage right now.

Ninjas In Pyjamas

Nip… Do something… Sadly, no amount of poking will help NiP get past the quarter final stage. But, now that this team has made a roster change I am a bit more optimistic. With that being said, this was just more of the same. Ninjas in Pyjamas seems like the team that embodies the “fringe team” title. They clearly are not a contender to win events, nor are they making it past the quarter finals anytime soon. This team needs to do something. I am not convinced that adding Lekr0 is enough, although more changes are potentially on the way.

Ioann 'Edward' Sukhariev

Edward didn’t do bad for the event he had a 1.09 HLTV rating, but that is inflated due to Navi winning this event. Edward had some very terrible moments this tournament which has seemingly made reddit finally turn on him. If people weren’t already asking for his removal, they are now. He had some decent performances mixed in with some abysmal ones. While Edward does have more than average poorer performances lately, he statistically does not deserve as much shit as he probably is going to get after this event. Even if Edward’s days in Navi are numbered, he still won this event. Not many things out of the norm happened at Starseries season 5 so this is a small stretch.

Did you agree with our list? Comment below your thoughts!